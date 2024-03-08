The WPL, a tournament based in India, is transforming women's cricket

W HOW COULD NOT do you want a sporting debut like Sajeevan Sajanas? Playing for Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals in the first match of this year's Womens Premier League ( WPL ), a Twenty20 ( T 20) cricket tournament in India, she went into bat with her team needing five runs to win and with only one delivery left in the match. With a smooth swing of the bat she hit her first ball into the WPL over the boundary rope for six. Mumbai, the defending champions, played in the most dramatic fashion.

Ms. Sajanas' strike was the kind of moment when the WPL was made for. Within minutes it was cut and posted to the league's social media accounts. It has since been viewed more than 700,000 times on X (formerly Twitter) alone. The WPL launched last year and run by India's national cricket board, the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ), is an attempt to replicate the success of the Indian Men's Premier League ( IPL ). The IPL launched by the BCCI in 2008, has brought previously unfathomable sums of money into cricket.

The WPL could have a similar effect on the women's game, albeit to a slightly less lavish extent. The BCCI has sold five franchises to Indian businessmen for a total of $570 million. Three of these, located in Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi, went to the owners of IPL teams, ensuring a level of operational continuity and know-how. The BCCI earned another $116 million from the sale of five years of domestic and digital broadcast rights for the month-long competition. Owners have ten years to pay their purchase price, during which time they will receive a gradually decreasing share of the broadcast pot, because in theory commercial and game day revenues should increase.

Crucially, a large portion of this money ends up in the players' pockets. Take Natalie Sciver-Brunt, for example. She is a star of the England team and reportedly earns a basic salary of up to 100,000 ($127,000) per year from the England Cricket Board. She won't be competing at the top of the earnings league anytime soon with Iga Swiatek, a tennis star who won $9.9 million in 2023. But thanks to the WPL With her commercial weight, she can earn much more in a few weeks T 20 in India then quit international cricket after a year. She was bought by Mumbai at auction for 320,000.

High salaries have made almost all the best women cricketers in the world available for the WPL . The foreign players raise the profile of the league and raise standards without completely suppressing local talent. For example, thirteen players this year are from Australia, long the dominant player in women's cricket. Last year, eight of the top ten run scorers and eight of the top ten wicket takers were foreign. Because two-thirds of the players in the WPL squadrons are Indian, the BCCI in fact pays the world's best international players good wages to play and teach alongside India's most talented cricketers. That the majority of players in the IPL His Indian goes some way to explaining why India's men's national team has won more of its national team T 20 games than any other leading team.

Still, the benefits are likely to be spread out, even if uneven. In the IPL By bringing together the best cricketers in the world, allowing them to train together and devise new tactics, the quality of cricket internationally was raised. The league has cultivated improvements in the athleticism of fielding, the inventiveness of batting and the creativity of bowling. These have spread to other, longer forms of cricket.