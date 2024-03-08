Sports
West Lafayette standout Dan Wodicka ready to lead Johns Hopkins football
BALTIMORE Just outside the Berberian Gymnasium at West Lafayette Junior-Senior High School hangs a photo of Daniel Wodicka.
The 2010 graduate wears the No. 1 jersey, in recognition of his Indiana Mr. Football award from 2009.
When principal Dan Walbaum gives tours to prospective students and their parents, he always stops at Wodicka's photo.
“Mr. Football on the wall there, but he was a three-sport athlete and he played cello in the orchestra,” Walbaum said. 'How many schools does something like this happen?'
WHO'S THE CHOICE?Olivia Nickerson, Indiana high school three-point record holder, is making a college choice
ONE FOR THE TEAM:Ethan Morton of Purdue Basketball “sacrificed more than anyone” to win
Walbaum can now tell those prospective students that Wodicka went on to become the head football coach at one of the top academic institutions in the United States.
After being both a model student and star athlete at West Lafayette, Wodicka became an All-American receiver at Johns Hopkins.
Last month, Wodicka was appointed head coach of his alma mater.
His roots in West Lafayette run deep, even at the Division III program in Baltimore, Maryland, where Wodicka still relies on words of wisdom he received as a culmination of preparation 15 years earlier.
“Our players here don't even realize it, but I'm still rattling off quotes that (former West Lafayette basketball coach) David Wood gave me when I was 14, 15, 16, 17 years old,” Wodicka said.
At times, Wodicka relies on the words of Walbaum, his high school baseball coach for two seasons, and Joel Strode, Wodicka's baseball coach as a junior and senior.
It will be a message that sticks with him thanks to Hall of Fame coach Marshall Overley, who took assistant coach Brad DeWees' advice and moved Wodicka to quarterback, a move that would help Wodicka become Mr. Football and help the Red Devils go. undefeated and winning the Class 3A state championship in 2009.
“In the state championship game on the first series, we had the ball and it was third and long,” Overley recalled. “He got into the group and said they were just as scared as we were. We switched to a third-and-long, sending us down to score first and go from there.
“He was such a natural leader that he needed to be in a place where he leads other men.”
Which leads to where we are now.
Coaching was not the future that Wodicka envisioned for himself.
Wodicka chose Johns Hopkins as much for its biomedical engineering program as for its football team.
But the more deeply Wodicka invested himself in football, the more it seemed that Wodicka's expected career path would take a different route.
“It highlighted what I had been thinking all along and wasn't even aware of growing up,” Wodicka said. “My whole childhood revolved around sports. It was always a sport, every season.
“What did we do in our spare time? Go to Purdue sporting events, football games, volleyball games, basketball games. When I look at my entire childhood, that's what I was always meant to be.”
So Wodicka put engineering on the back burner for the less financially stable and more chaotic world of college football. He went from Johns Hopkins to Northern Michigan to Williams College and then back to Hopkins as a coordinator.
Now Wodicka is taking over the team.
Those who remember Wodicka as not only Indiana Mr. Football, as well as the kid who earned straight A's and played cello in the orchestra, has no doubt that the future of Johns Hopkins football is in good hands.
“He's as good a leader as I've ever coached,” Wood said. “You didn't beg him to be tough. He's very smart. He's very driven and very people-oriented. He will continue the success of that program. They have been very successful and it will continue with Daniel.”
Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.jconline.com/story/sports/high-school/2024/03/08/dan-wodicka-johns-hopkins-football-coach-west-lafayette-indiana-standout/72437751007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- West Lafayette standout Dan Wodicka ready to lead Johns Hopkins football
- No. 3 Hawaii men's volleyball sweeps Lewis
- Bangladesh teacher arrested after allegedly shooting student in class. #Bangladesh #BBCNews #Shorts
- Number of murdered women: Project highlighting the harm and tragedy of violence against women in the UK | violence against women and girls
- Dune: Part Two – Portsmouth Daily Times
- Google Doodle: Google celebrates International Women's Day with a colorful doodle | India News
- The WPL, a tournament based in India, is transforming women's cricket
- UTA Signs Hollywood Unlocked CEO JasonLee (EXCLUSIVE)
- This princess doesn't need saving
- Is it safe to use a resume created with ChatGPT? This is advice from a former Google employee.
- “Dragon Ball” creator Akira Toriyama has died at the age of 68
- Former British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced she will leave Parliament before this year's election.