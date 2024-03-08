West Lafayette standout Dan Wodicka ready to lead Johns Hopkins football

BALTIMORE Just outside the Berberian Gymnasium at West Lafayette Junior-Senior High School hangs a photo of Daniel Wodicka.

The 2010 graduate wears the No. 1 jersey, in recognition of his Indiana Mr. Football award from 2009.

When principal Dan Walbaum gives tours to prospective students and their parents, he always stops at Wodicka's photo.

“Mr. Football on the wall there, but he was a three-sport athlete and he played cello in the orchestra,” Walbaum said. 'How many schools does something like this happen?'

Walbaum can now tell those prospective students that Wodicka went on to become the head football coach at one of the top academic institutions in the United States.

After being both a model student and star athlete at West Lafayette, Wodicka became an All-American receiver at Johns Hopkins.

Last month, Wodicka was appointed head coach of his alma mater.

His roots in West Lafayette run deep, even at the Division III program in Baltimore, Maryland, where Wodicka still relies on words of wisdom he received as a culmination of preparation 15 years earlier.

“Our players here don't even realize it, but I'm still rattling off quotes that (former West Lafayette basketball coach) David Wood gave me when I was 14, 15, 16, 17 years old,” Wodicka said.

At times, Wodicka relies on the words of Walbaum, his high school baseball coach for two seasons, and Joel Strode, Wodicka's baseball coach as a junior and senior.

It will be a message that sticks with him thanks to Hall of Fame coach Marshall Overley, who took assistant coach Brad DeWees' advice and moved Wodicka to quarterback, a move that would help Wodicka become Mr. Football and help the Red Devils go. undefeated and winning the Class 3A state championship in 2009.

“In the state championship game on the first series, we had the ball and it was third and long,” Overley recalled. “He got into the group and said they were just as scared as we were. We switched to a third-and-long, sending us down to score first and go from there.

“He was such a natural leader that he needed to be in a place where he leads other men.”

Which leads to where we are now.

Coaching was not the future that Wodicka envisioned for himself.

Wodicka chose Johns Hopkins as much for its biomedical engineering program as for its football team.

But the more deeply Wodicka invested himself in football, the more it seemed that Wodicka's expected career path would take a different route.

“It highlighted what I had been thinking all along and wasn't even aware of growing up,” Wodicka said. “My whole childhood revolved around sports. It was always a sport, every season.

“What did we do in our spare time? Go to Purdue sporting events, football games, volleyball games, basketball games. When I look at my entire childhood, that's what I was always meant to be.”

So Wodicka put engineering on the back burner for the less financially stable and more chaotic world of college football. He went from Johns Hopkins to Northern Michigan to Williams College and then back to Hopkins as a coordinator.

Now Wodicka is taking over the team.

Those who remember Wodicka as not only Indiana Mr. Football, as well as the kid who earned straight A's and played cello in the orchestra, has no doubt that the future of Johns Hopkins football is in good hands.

“He's as good a leader as I've ever coached,” Wood said. “You didn't beg him to be tough. He's very smart. He's very driven and very people-oriented. He will continue the success of that program. They have been very successful and it will continue with Daniel.”

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.