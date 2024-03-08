How to watch the 2024 Indian Wells Open Tennis Tournament online





The best tennis players in the world are heading to the desert for the 2024 BNP Paribas Open. The women's and men's professional tennis tournament, also known as the Indian Wells Open, will take place through March 17 and will be broadcast on Tennis Channel. This year marks the 50th annual men's competition ATP Tourmasters 1000 and the 35th annual women's competition WTA 1000 tournaments. At a glance: How to watch the 2024 Indian Wells Open The 2024 prize money totals almost $18 million, and more funds will be awarded from earlier rounds this year. The 2024 singles champions will each take home $1.1 million, while the doubles winners will each receive $447,3,000. Last year's singles champions were Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Kazakh Elena Rybakina, while the doubles winners were India's Rohan Bopanna and Australia's Matthew Ebden in the men's event, and Czech Republic's Barbora Krejčíková and Katerina Siniaková in the women's event. . The first rounds for women and men are now underway, with the second round taking place on March 8 and 9. Find out more about how to watch the Indian Wells Open 2024 on and off cable, the tournament schedule and more below. How to watch the 2024 Indian Wells online The 2024 BNP Paribas Open will take place through March 17 and cable tennis fans can watch the matches on Tennis Channel, T2 or TC Plus networks to watch the 2024 Indian Wells Open matches. View all Indian Wells Open match dates and times here. Cable subscribers can watch the Tennis Channel online at tennischannel.com by logging in with their TV provider credentials (including both traditional and streaming TV services like DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Verizon, Philo, Sling, Xfinity, and others). Those who want exclusive streaming access to tennis events can also subscribe here TC Plus for $110 per year; find out more here. Below you will find more information about all the ways to stream the Indian Wells Open 2024 online, also for free. DirectTV Packages starting at $69.99 per month DirecTV Stream is one of the best options for watching tennis and other sports at home and on the go. You can watch the 2024 Indian Wells Open for free when you sign up for DirecTV's five-day trial. Packages start at $69.99 per month for the Entertainment plan, which includes more than 75 other channels including ABC, CNN, Discovery, Disney Channel, E!, MSNBC, Nickelodeon and others. Other tiers offer upwards of 105-150 channels, with prices ranging from $84.99 to $159.99 per month. For a limited time, new subscribers can also earn a Visa gift card of up to $400; learn more here. Fubo Watch the Tennis Channel and over 180 other news, entertainment, and sports channels with a subscription to Fubo, which starts at $79.99 monthly for the Pro package. The online TV streaming service is offering new subscribers a seven-day trial period, so you can technically watch the Grammys online for free during that period. Other plans include the Elite package (255 channels for $89.99 per month) and the Premier tier which comes with 264 channels, NFL RedZone, Showtime and 4K quality for $99.99 per month. You can also record over 1,000 hours of TV shows, movies, games and more (including Monday, Thursday and Sunday night football) to watch later on your smartphone, tablet or TV. Hulu Packages starting at $76.99 per month Watch the Tennis Channel on Hulu + Live TV ($76.99 and up per month) when you add the Sports Add-On Package ($9.99 per month) to your subscription. Hulu + Live TV is available with or without ads, comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+, and includes 75 other major cable news, entertainment and sports channels. You also get access to live sporting events on ESPN+, such as UFC fight nightPGA golf, football and baseball. Hulu + Live TV does not currently offer a free trial. Garland Add the Sports Extra package ($11-$15 per month) to Sling's Blue or Orange & Blue subscriptions to watch the Tennis Channel online. The live TV streaming service is on sale for half off the first month, so you can watch for $32.50 and up for the first month and $56 per month thereafter. Indian Wells Tennis Tournament 2024: Schedule Below you will find the schedule of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament. For the full order of play, visit BNPparibasopen.com. March 8-9 Men's and women's 2nd round

Men's and women's 2nd round March 10-11 3rd round men and women

3rd round men and women March 12-13 Men's and women's 4th round

Men's and women's 4th round March 14 Women's and men's quarter-finals

Women's and men's quarter-finals Mar. 15 Men's doubles final, women's semi-final

Men's doubles final, women's semi-final March 16 Men's semi-final, women's doubles final

Men's semi-final, women's doubles final 17th of March Men's and women's singles finals

