VT High School Girls Hockey Championship: BHS/Colchester Resolves BFA

What is a sealer? The answer undoubtedly now starts with five words.

“A Division I state champion,” said co-head coach Jamie Rozzi.

Camryn Poulin's power-play goal broke a deadlock and capped a wild second period as the No. 3 Burlington/Colchester Sealakers defeated top-seeded BFA-St. Albans for a 3-2 victory in the Division I high school girls hockey state title game at Gutterson Fieldhouse on Thursday night.

It is the first crown for the Sealakers in their tenth season as a cooperative. And to finally break through, the Sealakers had to win the state's most decorated program: 11 titles in 17 finals appearances in the VPA era, following two regular-season losses to BFA this winter and last night's 5-1 title game loss year against Spaulding.

“It's great, especially since this year is our 10th anniversary. It just means a lot more,” senior Poulin said. “We've been rivals with BFA for so long and I think over the last few weeks we've connected and bonded so much more as a team. It really meant the world. It's the reason we won.”

Since their second loss to the Comets on Jan. 24, the Sealakers (17-4-1) have posted a 10-game unbeaten streak (9-0-1), capped off with a semifinal shutout at the Kingdom Blades and the exciting final on Thursday. .

“If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best,” said Rozzi, who shares bench boss duties with Molly Beauregard, a former BHS player. “I thought we went out and beat the two best teams in the state and we proved we were the best this year.”

Holley MacLellan and Annabelle Lekstutis also scored in the second period goal rush and goaltender Leah Boyd, who recorded back-to-back playoff shutouts, made nine of her 21 saves in the third period to boost the Comets' chances to win the game to level to thwart.

“She played the best game I've ever seen her,” Beauregard said. “She played really well and is definitely the backbone of our team.”

Poulin said, “She's such a rock in the net.”

BFA goalie Makenna Montgomery made 21 saves for the Comets, who finish 17-4-2 and suffer their first in-state loss of the season.

“Great hockey game for a championship game. Both teams had good opportunities on both ends of the ice,” BFA coach Luke Cioffi said. “If we play ten games, it will be a one-goal game anyway.”

Rae Alexander scored her third goal in the past two games with a stick poke in less than three minutes to give the Comets a 1-0 lead after the first period. Lilly Ferraro and Arleigh Richard were credited with assists.

Then the game started hastily in the middle frame.

A wraparound chance was denied a few minutes earlier, but MacLellan circled in again and slid a nifty left-handed shot through the skaters and into the left post to tie the game at 1 with 8:59 left in the second. Bianca Flanagan earned the assist.

Then Lekstutis created a rebound opportunity 12 seconds into the game, with Poulin and Brooks DeShaw assisting.

However, the comets provided their own quick response. Just over a minute later, Bri Jarvis scored her 39th goal of her senior campaign with a rebound off freshman Kali Cushing's shot.

“It was very important that everyone stayed calm and collected and just focused on the game and not worried about the score,” Poulin said.

Late in the period, BFA was penalized because there were too many skaters on the ice during a line change. Poulin and the Sealakers jumped on the power play. The forward went almost end-to-end, weaving through three BFA defenders and uncorking a high wrister past Montgomery's left shoulder at 13:43.

“That's a classic Camryn goal, we've seen it for four years,” Rozzi said. “It couldn't have been a bigger stage.”

Boyd increased the lead in the third period, denying the Comets several big opportunities and exciting moments down the stretch. While relying on a group of senior leaders, the Comets also placed trust in freshmen and sophomores, especially on the blue line.

“We are happy with the efforts and we gained a lot of experience this year and something to build on for next year,” Cioffi said.

For the Sealakers, the title had been a decade in the making. Since 2020, they had lost twice in the finals and had to forfeit less than an hour before the 2021 title match due to a COVID case.

This winter, the Sealakers' season turned around as they took a step back and underwent a mental reset.

“We had a few bumps in the road that you can get over one way or another and we all decided, 'Hey, let's just have some fun and play hockey and see where it takes us,'” Rozzi said. 'We just flowed into it. As you saw tonight, they never came down, they just kept going.

“They've really found their feet. It's an amazing thing.”

Join theVermont Varsity InsiderFacebook group onhttps://bit.ly/2MGSfvX.

Contact Alex Abrami at[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter:@aabrami5.