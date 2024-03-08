Nigeria failed to get past Egypt in the men's and women's table tennis team finals





Egypt have retained their titles in the men's and women's table tennis events at the African Games

The North African country has been defeated Nigeria in the final of the team event to claim the gold medal

Aruna Quadri and Offiong Edem are part of the Nigerian men's and women's teams respectively The Nigerian table tennis team has failed to win the gold medal in the finals of the men's and women's categories at the ongoing 2023 African Games in Ghana. In the men's race, Aruna Quadri failed to lead the Nigerian team, which consists of him, Olajide Omotayo and Taiwo Matti, against the Egyptian trio Omar Assar, Youssef Abdelaziz and Mohamed El-Beiali. The Egyptian team took the first game as Assar defeated Omotayo 3-0, while Quadri also lost 3-1 to Abdelaziz in the second game. Who are Mamelodi Sundowns' 5 biggest obstacles to winning the CAF Champions League crown? Football Nigeria Men's Table Tennis during the final of the ongoing African Games in Ghana. Photo: @ElegbeteTvRadio.

Source: Tweet El-Beiali completed the rout when he got past Matti in a 3-1 win in the third match to complete a 3-0 victory for the Egyptian men's team. In the women's race, the Egyptian trio Dina Meshref, Hana Goda and Marian Alhodaby defeated the Nigerian team consisting of Offiong Edem, Hope Udoaka and Fatimo Bello in the final. The Egyptian women, like their male counterparts, defeated the Nigerian team 3-0 in the final, according to a report from the Daily message. The Egyptian women's table tennis team has dominated the event since overtaking Nigeria at the 2019 African Games in Maputo, Mozambique. Sports short previously reported that the African Games men's football event had been adjusted to include nine U-20 teams divided into two groups: one with four countries and the other with five. Brighton's Mitoma will miss the rest of the season due to injury Football In Group A, the hosts will compete against Gambia, Benin and Congo, while Group B features top contenders Nigeria against South Sudan, Senegal, Uganda and Tunisia. The West African country's matches will all start at 8pm local time, while all Group B matches will take place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

