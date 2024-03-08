Notre Dame Football has a two-sport plan for Jordan Faison, Drayk Bowen





SOUTH BEND Jordan Faison, freshman sensation for Notre Dame football and lacrosse, spent Thursday's spring football practice in observation-only mode. Ireland football coach Marcus Freeman said the plan is for the speedy wideout to focus on his midfield duties for the defending champions this spring. In four games, Faison scored nine goals and added three assists for the sixth-ranked Irish (3-1), who play at Ohio State on Saturday. It's not like lacrosse should get him to us, Freeman said. He's all about lacrosse. He will be playing lacrosse all this spring. We have to make sure we structure our practice and the things we ask Jordan to do around the demands he needs to have in lacrosse. On the football field, where the Sun Bowl MVP is the leading candidate at both slot receiver and punt returner, Faison's workload will be much lighter. John Wagle, Notre Dame's director of sports performance, helped put together a spring plan for Faison and sophomore linebacker/infielder Drayk Bowen, a reserve on the baseball team. Loren Landow, the newly appointed director of football performance, huddled with Wagle and his counterparts in baseball and lacrosse to make sure the phenoms from the two sports weren't overworked. Bowen, a full participant in Thursday's practice, was shaken in period 13 and staggered off the field to meet with team athletic trainers. If the demands on Jordan are something it will be harmful for him to put into practice, hold him back, Freeman said. He is currently fully involved in lacrosse. Our job and our challenge is to continually make him better, and the same goes for Drayk. Benjamin Morrison:Former Notre Dame football teammates see big things ahead for Benjamin Morrison in 2024 Bowen, a special teams standout last season and IndyStar Mr. Football in 2022, is not expected to miss much football work this spring. He has to do less physically than Jordan, Freeman said. You'll notice that Drayk definitely has more football practices and then practices. It's what your body has to do in lacrosse versus (baseball). Notre Dame linebackers coach Max Bullough noted last month that Bowen may have travel conflicts for a few weekends this spring due to baseball, but is otherwise prioritizing football. I'll be here, Bullough said. He doesn't miss anything related to football. As Bowen raced home as a pinch-runner to score his first career run, Bullough and the rest of the linebackers looked on. As soon as that happened, we texted him: “You still represent the linebacker room,” Bullough said. If you're going to play, go play. Bullough sees benefits in the dual-sport circuit. “I think baseball is helping him,” Bullough said. I don't think kids exercise enough these days. Just practicing all those different sports helps a lot more than people think. Spatial awareness, just understanding things, ball awareness. He does what he has to do now. Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NNDInsider.com and is on social media @MikeBerardino.

