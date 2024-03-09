Michigan Hockey opens Big Ten Tournament against Notre Dame





Finally, after a grueling regular season, postseason hockey is here and that's what it all comes down to. The Michigan Wolverines (18-13-2) face off Our lady (15-17-2) in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament at Jost. The Wolverines are the two-time defending Big Ten tournament champions and are 3-1 against the Irish this season, undefeated at home in those games. In what will be the fifth, sixth and possibly seventh meeting between the two teams this season, readers will understand who the Irish are on the ice. Supported by Ryan Bischel, one of the favorites for the Mike Richter Award. Notre Dame is a physical, disciplined team that prioritizes defensive hockey. The 1-1-3 offense in the neutral zone clouds the middle of the ice and stifles teams that like to run and gun. However, due in part to roster turnover and coaching changes, the Irish have regressed over the past two seasons. This year, Notre Dame has struggled especially with a 2-6 record since early February, highlighted by a two-game sweep by the Wolverines two weeks ago. The Irish's only hope of making the NCAA Tournament is an unexpected win in the Big Ten Tournament. This makes them a desperate team, which means they are a dangerous team, and one that Michigan cannot overcome without trying its hardest. Michigan enters the weekend ranked No. 13 in Pairwise, with the projected cut-line hovering above the top 14. With minimal margin for error, the Wolverines can't afford anything other than a series win, preferably a sweep against the Irish, if they hope to make the NCAA Tournament. The good news for the Wolverines is that goaltender Jake Barczewski, who has a career .942 save percentage against Notre Dame, will be back in the lineup after suffering a second-period injury in the first game against Minnesota last weekend. Defenseman Ethan Edwards will join Barzo in a return to the lineup, which missed both games against the Gophers. The beefed-up lineup should reinforce Michigan's strategy this weekend, which mirrors that of the national champion football team: move forward, stay ahead. The Irish style makes them extremely difficult to beat when ahead, but in turn they struggle to mount any kind of comeback once they are behind. If the Wolverines can strike early in these games, they can keep the brooms out come February and get the job done quickly this weekend. If Michigan can avoid the penalty box and self-inflicted wounds, the Wolverines should advance safely to meet presumably the top-seeded Big Ten regular-season champion Michigan State Spartans in the semi-finals. If the Wolverines don't advance in the Big Ten Tournament, their season could end prematurely this weekend. Game 1 When: Friday, March 8, 7:00 PM ET

Where: Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, MI

How to watch: B1G+

How to listen: WXYT 1270 AM Game 2 When: Saturday, March 9, 7:00 PM ET

Where: Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, MI

How to watch: B1G+

How to listen: WXYT 1270 AM Game 3 (if necessary) When: Sunday, March 10, 7:00 PM ET

Where: Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, MI

How to watch: B1G+

How to listen: WXYT 1270 AM

