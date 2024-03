Nigeria loses two gold medals to Egypt in table tennis team events

Team Nigeria's quest for their first gold medal at the 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana suffered a double blow on Friday. The country's table tennis stars succumbed to the superior firepower of their Egyptian counterparts; losing in the finals of the men's and women's team events. While the North African nation defended their team titles in spectacular fashion at the Accra International Conference Centre, Team Nigeria settled for the silver medals just like the last edition of the African Games in Morocco. In the men's final, Omar Assar, Youssef Abdelaziz and Mohamed El-Beiali maintained their perfect record and defeated Nigerian trio Olajide Omotayo, Quadri Aruna and Taiwo Mati.

Assar opened the match with a convincing 3-0 win over Omotayo. Abdelaziz then dethroned the dominant Aruna with a 3-1 win, before El-Beiali sealed the deal with a 3-1 win against Mati, securing a comprehensive 3-0 victory for Egypt. The women's team followed suit and extended their unbeaten run in the competition dating back to 2011. Dina Meshref, Hana Goda and Mariam Alhodaby proved too strong for Nigerians Offiong Edem, Hope Udoaka and Fatimo Bello, recording a dominant 3-0 win. and retain their title. READ ALSO: 13th African Games: Complete list of athletes, officials representing Nigeria Meshref has taken the lead in this Egyptian government since dethroning Nigeria at the 2011 Maputo Games, cementing their position as the continent's best women's team. Historically, Nigeria had the upper hand, claiming the women's title seven times between 1978 and 2007. However, Egypt's dominance in the women's event started in 2011 and continues now. Support PREMIUM TIMES' integrity and credibility journalism Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can guarantee the possibility of a good society, a responsible democracy and a transparent government. For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country, we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all. Donate ADVERTISEMENT TEXT: Call Willie – +2348098788999

