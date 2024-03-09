Mountaineers SBC Tournament Run Aborted by Marshall in Quarterfinals





PENSACOLA, Fla. The App State women's basketball team fell short to No. 1 seed Marshall 116-74 in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Women's Basketball Championship on Friday. App State (17-15) finished 10-10 in games against Sun Belt foes during the 2023-24 season, following a 9-9 regular season that included a tournament win against Georgia State earlier this week. Junior J'Mani Ingram led the Mountaineers on Friday by scoring 20 points, a total that was three points shy of her career high. Junior Emily Carver fifth-year senior Taylor Lewis and sophomores Alexis Black scored 10 points each. Carver was responsible for three of the Mountaineers' five treys that day. App State's best rebounder was a sophomore Rylan Moffitt , who pulled down nine rebounds. Carver and Sr Believe Alston combined for eight of the Mountaineers' 12 assists. App State held Marshall to nine second-chance points, compared to the Black and Gold's 18. “I want to start by crediting Marshall,” said App State head coach Angel Elderkin said. “They've been elite this season at turning people over, shooting the 3 and rebounding the basketball. Those are three things we talked about in the game today, but they came in and played through their identity, where they specifically turned us over in the first half and then shot the 3-ball. In our half-court defense, we really tried to take away that 3, but when we turned it over and they were allowed to get loose in transition, it it really hurts us I am disappointed in our composure. “You know, Marshall is a team that's going to break you in the fourth quarter, and I thought we broke in the first quarter. It was really hard to put our pieces back together. game. But again, I want to thank them for their season and their game plan today.” Alston put the Mountaineers on the board early with a jumper before the Thundering Herd took control with a 9-0 run. App State cut the deficit to two at 13-11 midway through the quarter, building on layups from Moffitt and Lewis, a Carver trey and a jumper from Ingram, but Marshall found momentum with a pair more runs, ending the first quarter with a 34-15 lead. Ingram and graduate student Mary Frazier combined for eight points, and Black scored a late trey in the second quarter, but Marshall's momentum pushed the lead to 62-27 at halftime. App State kept pace with Marshall in the third quarter, scoring 25 points to Marshall's 27. Carver led the team with seven points in the period, while Black and Ingram combined for 11 points. Back-to-back treys from Carver and Lewis, followed by a fastbreak jumper from Black, marked the Mountaineers' biggest run of the game late in the period. In the fourth and final quarter, App State committed six Marshall turnovers. Ingram scored six points, drained two shots and went 2-on-2 from the line. Despite the Mountaineers' best efforts, Marshall advanced to Saturday's semifinals. Full championship schedule and results

Tuesday March 5 | First round Game 1 (12) Georgia Southern 72, (13) Texas State 70

Game 2 (11) Coastal Carolina 79, (14) South Alabama 60 Wednesday March 6 | Second round

Game 3 (9) App State 73, (8) Georgia State 68 Game 4 (5) ULM 78, (12) Georgia Southern 57

Game 5 (6) Southern Miss 70, (11) Coastal Carolina 53

Game 6 (7) Louisiana 54, (10) Arkansas State 41 Friday March 8 | Quarterfinals

Game 7 (1) Marshall 116, (9) App Status 74 Game 8 (4) Old Dominion vs. (5) ULM 2:00 PM CT (3:00 PM ET)

Game 9 (3) James Madison vs. (6) Southern Miss 5:00 PM CT (6:00 PM ET)

Game 10 (2) Troy vs. (7) Louisiana 7:30 PM CT (8:30 PM ET) Sunday March 10 | Semi-finals Game 11 (1) Marshallvs. Game 8 Winner 11:30 AM CT (12:30 PM ET)

Game 12 Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 2:00 PM CT (3:00 PM ET) Monday March 11 | Championship Game 13 Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12 1:00 PM CT (2:00 PM ET)

