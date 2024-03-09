Sports
2023 Michigan State football team had 'competitive nature'
As memorable as it was off the field, the 2023 college football season at Michigan States would understandably be something fans would like to forget.
As instability engulfed the schedule, the Spartans went 4-8, tied for their second-fewest wins in a full season since 1992. Those struggles, however, left Jonathan Smith seeing promise.
In an appearance this week ESPN's College GameDay podcastMichigan State's new football coach said he was actually somewhat impressed with what he saw of the team on film, even though it finished just 2-7 in Big Ten play.
“I know they didn't win as many games as they wanted to, but they kept going despite all the distractions going on,” Smith said. They were still competitive. They played hard later in the games. They won four. I thought with all those distractions they had a chance to win six or seven. I actually thought there was a competitive nature here.
The Spartans were consistently blown out last season, with five of their eight losses by at least 21 points. But there were games in which they were more competitive: Arguably no game is a bigger missed opportunity than a 27-24 loss to Rutgers on Oct. 14, a game in which Michigan State squandered an 18-point fourth-quarter lead.
It was the fourth loss of what turned out to be a six-game losing streak, with the Spartans rebounding to win two of their last four games, beating Nebraska and Indiana by three points each.
In his first months on the job, Smith was able to retain several key contributors from the team he inherited, including players like Derrick Harmon, Simeon Barrow and Geno VanDeMark who had entered the transfer portal only to withdraw.
Going back to the ability to keep a lot of these guys adds to my optimism that we can do some things, Smith said.
Whatever hopes Michigan State harbored last season were derailed when coach Mel Tucker was suspended on September 10, a day after the second game of the season, due to a sexual misconduct complaint filed against him by Brenda Tracy, a prominent sexual abuser. in favor. Tucker was ultimately fired for cause on September 27, paving the way for Smith's appointment two months later after a successful six-year stint as head coach at Oregon State, his alma mater.
Along with the pieces he was able to keep from last year's team, Smith brought in a transfer class ranked 21st nationally by 247 Sports, a bracket that included two four-star transfers he brought from Oregon State quarterback Aidan Chiles and tight end Jack Velling.
Chiles, a four-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class who is six months away from his 19th birthday, will enter the 2024 season as the favorite to earn a quarterback job at Michigan States. In the ESPN interview, Smith spoke highly of not only Chile's capabilities, but also the way he has worked with Sparta's returning players.
“We've been really fortunate to have him with us and getting to work,” Smith said. I appreciate him even being here at Michigan State over the last few months. He's not trying to be the face of the program from the start. He's just going to work with the guys and throw extra. I'm so excited to continue seeing his progress.
