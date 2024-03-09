Tennis Insights Suggests Medvedev's Method for Success at Indian Wells | ATP tour





Tennis Insights reveals the secrets of Medvedev's success
The fourth seed leads its Top 8 rivals in Steal and Baseline Battles analysis
March 8, 2024

By ATP staff Is utilizing your strengths the key to success at the ATP Masters 1000? Daniil Medvedev might suggest that. These two weeks, the twenty-time title candidate at tour level wants to perform one better than his championship match at last year's BNP Paribas Open. While he may be aiming for a slightly different result than 12 months ago, Medvedev is unlikely to change his method drastically as he looks to win his first title at Indian Wells. Before the top eight seeds take the court for their opening matches on Friday and Saturday in Southern California, Tennis Data Innovations has compiled a 52-week average comparison table based on the innovative Tennis Insights. The results reflect the uniqueness of Medvedev's playing style compared to his rivals at the top of the PIF ATP Rankings. The seeds participate in the action @BNPPARIBASOPEN Take a look at the top 8 seeds and what their 52 week average is like. pile up over the #Insights Who will perform better than their average? as the week progresses?#TennisInsights | @atptour pic.twitter.com/nzYUPm2UdC — Tennis Insights (@tennis_insights) March 8, 2024 Medvedev's In Attack score of 23% is the lowest of the top eight seeds, with Carlos Alcaraz (24%) being the only other player to play a lower percentage of shots in attack than the ATP Tour average (25%) . In contrast, Andrey Rublev, Holger Rune and Hubert Hurkacz are up at 27%, while Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev are just below that at 26%. While being on the attack more often can be a sign of a player dominating matches, that has rarely been the case with Medvedev, who regularly acknowledges that he has a less aggressive style of play against many other players. The 28-year-old comes into his own with his back against the wall, something that is reflected in his superior Steal and Baseline Battles scores compared to his closest rivals. You might also like: Sinner's 'go big, go early' strategy Over the past 52 weeks, Medvedev has scored 40% of the points while in a defensive position during the point. That's clearly evident for the Steal scoring average (34%) for the ATP Tour and ahead of the three players above him in the PIF ATP rankings: Djokovic, Alcaraz (both 37%) and Sinner (36%). Medvedev's Baseline Battles score of 57%, ranked No. 4 in the world, also highlights a factor that could be crucial to his campaign in Indian Wells. He has scored a higher percentage of points when both he and his opponent are at the baseline than his Top 8 rivals have in the same situation. However, when it comes to overall recording quality, there is another leader in the pack. Over the past 12 months, world No. 1 Djokovic has led the Top 8 in shot quality on forehand and backhand, while jointly leading Medvedev in returns. The Serbian, a five-time BNP Paribas Open champion, will hope to maintain a similarly high standard when he competes at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the first time since 2019. The stop in the slower and bouncier conditions of the California desert presents a unique challenge on the ATP Tour calendar. Medvedev will hope that sticking to his established game will help him beat Djokovic and the rest of his rivals as he searches for glory in 'Tennis Paradise'

