New Zealand vs Australia live, second cricket test at Hagley Oval – day two

Live updates on day two of the second test between the Black Caps and Australia.

– Australia started the day at 124-4 after bowling the Black Caps for 162.

– Matt Henry removed Nathan Lyon and then trapped Mitch Marsh to complete a five-wicket haul.

– After Glenn Phillips took a great catch to remove Marnus Labuschagne for 90, Henry (7-67) closed out the tail as Australia were dismissed for 256.

– Starting at 94 behind, Will Young fell to Mitchell Starc in the third over.

Matt Henry now leads New Zealand in terms of wickets taken and runs scored in the Test series against Australia.

One statistic should raise a smile, the other a shudder. But for Henry, the undisputed leader of the hosts' attack and the unexpected bane of the tourists, there was no fluctuation in emotion after the second day of the second Test.

His steadfast nature would have been helped by once again blazing through the Australian top order, taking three wickets to restrict the opposition to 124-4 at stumps. It certainly improved the crowd's mood after Josh Hazlewood had been even more destructive in dismissing the Black Caps for 162.

And Henry was asked to reflect on those past failures more often than his own success, remaining steadfast in support of his side's struggling hitters.

It's no problem, Henry said. Looking at our batting line-up, we have world-class players there. They have been fantastic for a number of years and there is not a single part where I have any doubt that they will be great and that they will do well in the future.

It's the first day of a Test match. The balls are allowed to move and the boys are allowed to bowl well. That's what happens when you come across world class artists, they have their day sometimes.

The key is just trusting our hitters, they've been fantastic for a long time and that trust hasn't gone away. They will be absolutely fine.

That certainly applies to the majority, batsmen whose pedigree will survive the visit of Australia's overwhelming attack. But those long-term prospects count for little when it takes one good inning to save the series.

In three innings so far, New Zealand have an average of 179. Only two players Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra have made half-centuries while Henry's 85 runs from 77 balls puts him at the top of the charts.

A flaw has been revealed, more mental than technical, and however astutely Hazlewood bowled while claiming 4-7 in one spell of six overs, a quick solution is required.

That's the problem with Hagley on day one: There's always a little help if you put the ball in the right area, Henry said. But you can also hit; it is a good cricket wicket.

You just saw a world-class artist like Josh Hazlewood do his job when there was some help. He exploited that beautifully. But runs will certainly be made.

Hazlewood's accuracy and patience were a blueprint for the Black Caps bowlers, and Henry executed that plan as he took his wicket count to a class-leading 11.

But the veteran first needed the intervention of debutant Ben Sears, the 26-year-old who snared a memorable first Test scalp when Steve Smith was misled enough to pull off a delivery that would have clipped the stump.

It doesn't get much better than that for a first wicket, Henry said. He showed so much control and excitement and he got the ball rolling for us. We were bowling well but not much was happening and he managed to get that first breakthrough and from there we were able to build some momentum.

Australia has a world-class batting line-up, so you have to be good for a long period to take wickets. We managed to get four, but it's going to be a big first hour.