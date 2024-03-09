Fox has special Friday night games Deseret News





Traditionally, Friday nights during the fall belonged to high school football, Saturdays to college football and Sundays to the NFL. Sure, the occasional college football game would be played on Sundays prior to the start of the NFL season and yes, the NFL has held games here and there on Saturdays, especially late in the season after college football ended. Back in the day, about a decade ago, college football rarely happened on Friday nights, although that has changed recently, with Friday nights no longer reserved solely for high school football. College football programs have made regular inroads on Friday nights, and if Fox Sports has its way, college football on Friday nights will become even bigger in the future. The network announced this on Thursday expanding its coverage of college football with a package of Friday evening matches from next season. The games will feature matchups from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Mountain West conferences and will feature some of the biggest matchups of the weekend on Friday night, aligning with Fox's Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday. Fox is football, and our new Friday night package will make Fox the leader in U.S. games all weekend long, Michael Mulvihill, Fox president of Insight and Analytics, said in a statement. We have built our collegiate business by taking advantage of opportunities in previously underutilized time slots, first with Big Noon on Saturdays and now on Friday evenings. Our goal this fall is to have the #1 college football game on both Friday and Saturday and the #1 NFL game on Sunday. Details on which notable matches will be played on Friday evening are not known at this time. with The Athletic reporting that Fox's first primetime Friday night matchup has yet to be determined because the television schedule, coordinated with the other networks, won't take place until May. The news wasn't entirely unexpected, as Fox did not renew its rights to WWE's Friday Night Smackdown. According to The Athletic, Fox Sports executives believe the college game will bring in higher ratings than WWE. College football fans in Utah have become accustomed to college football on Friday nights, although Fox's announcement could mean even more late-night games on Fridays. Utah, BYU and Utah State in the Big 12 and MW respectively may play four Friday night games in 2024, with the Cougars and Utes potentially playing two Friday night games each. Utah State plans to play nothing but Saturday games this upcoming season.

