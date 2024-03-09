Lady Vols tennis falls in final match against South Carolina | Tennis





Lady Vols Tennis continued its six-match road trip on Friday, losing 4-3 to South Carolina. The No. 22 Gamecocks (9-3, 1-2 SEC) would outlast the No. 16 Lady Vols (10-3, 2-1), with the game going down to the wire. After a doubles match, the duo of Sofia Cabezas and Elza Tomase would make a comeback from 5-1 and win their match by a score of 7-5. The two would be followed by No. 51 Esther Adeshina and Alana Wolfberg, who found themselves in a point-for-point battle and tied 4-4 late in their match. The pair would eventually take the doubles point after a strong finish, winning 7-5. South Carolina's No. 125 seed Shahar Biran would win the first singles match, defeating Alana Wolfberg in two quick sets, 6-1, 6-2. South Carolina continued their quick turnaround with another singles victory as No. 10 Sarah Hamner defeated Tennessee's Elza Tomase in straight sets. Tomase fought in her second set, but ultimately lost both frames, falling 6-3, 6-4. With Tennessee trailing in the overall match, No. 27 Sofia Cabezas continued her dominant run of 2024, defeating No. 8 Ayana Akli in just two sets. The win serves as Cabeza's second career victory over an opponent ranked in the ITA top-10 in singles, with her other victory coming just a few weeks earlier against NC State. With the match tied, the Gamecocks would continue to play the singles round, Elise Mills taking the next match over Adeshina in three sets. The Gamecocks were ahead 3-2. No. 121 Catherine Aulia would tie the match with a 7-6 (6), 6-1 victory over Misa Malkin. Down to the final point, South Carolina's Olympe Lancelot would close out the night by defeating Lauren Anzalotta in what would be an intense final. Anzalotta won the first set but lost the entire match, falling 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. The Lady Vols suffered only their third loss of the season and were unable to close out the victory in Columbia. On Sunday they play against number 18 Florida.

