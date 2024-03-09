Men's tennis ends spring break undefeated





Next game: at Wake Forest University 10-3-2024 | 16.00 hours March 10 (Sun) / 4pm bee Wake Forest University History WINTER PARK, Fla. North Carolina A&T men's tennis completed its spring break trip to Orlando, Florida, at 4-0 with a 7-0 victory over Loyola Maryland at the Winter Park Tennis Center on Thursday evening. The Aggies improved to 9-0 on the season. For the eighth time this season, the Aggies got through all six singles matches without a loss. It started with Esteban López he won his 40th career singles match with a 6–2, 6–1 victory over Matt Cardano. Lopez is 9-0 this season and eight singles victories short of breaking his former teammate's program record for singles victories. Vasil Ivanov . Freshmen Akbarov said gave the Aggies a 2-0 lead with a convincing 6-1, 6-1 victory over George Cavo. “In singles, my opponent didn't play badly,” Akbarov said. “I was just on fire this match. All my shots were too good today. I served ace after ace. It was really good to feel like that during the match.” Junior Ian Pedersen continued winning in 2024 with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Nick Haggar at No. 3 singles. Pedersen improved to 9-0 this season, matching the best start of his career. Pedersen started 9-0 last season before suffering his first loss. Freshmen Santos War continued the stellar start to his career by clinching victory for A&T with a 7-5, 6-3 victory at No. 5 singles. A&T picked up two more singles victories as freshman Lucas Coupo-Moison defeated Oliver Davey 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 singles. Also junior Ethan Baly moved his record to 8-0 this season with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Bennett LaLonde 7-5, 6-4. Baly entered the season with a career-high seven wins. The Aggies also scored doubles. Sophomore Mathieu Dussaubat and Santos defeated George Cavo and George Bulger 6-3. Dussaubat and Santos are 7-0 as a duo. Pedersen and Akbarov took the doubles point with a 6-2 victory over Cardano and Christian Pemueller. Pedersen and Akbarov are 6-1 this season. “The doubles match was not easy. But because we are in good shape, we made it,” Akbarov said. “We started to play more as a team and felt each other better on the field.” Lopez and Coupo-Moison completed the sweep at No. 1 doubles with a 7-6 victory over Haggar and Davey. The duo won in a tiebreak despite trailing 5-2 in the match. “Overall it was a fun game with good points, and we took care of business,” Pedersen said. “In singles, it was a fun battle. My opponent came with good energy ready to play, and it was fun to embrace the challenge and overcome it.” The Aggies return to North Carolina to play ACC foe Wake Forest on Sunday at 4 p.m.

