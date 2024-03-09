



Whether it's putting something back into the game you love, progressing in your career, helping out at your local club, or simply offering more support to your child, there's a reason for everyone to get involved in cricket coaching. If you are considering joining the coaching family, CLICK HERE to find out which program is right for you. View the full descriptions and criteria of the ECB Coach Development Course by clicking on the links below: ECB support coach ECB Foundation coach ECB core coach ECB Advanced Coach ECB specialist coach ESSEX CRICKET IN THE COMMUNITY COACH DEVELOPMENT COURSE PROGRAM 23/24 The 2023-2024 program runs from September 2023 to July 2024. If you have any questions, please review the course descriptions and also the Which course is right for you? before you book. Please contact us at [email protected] If you have any questions, comments or problems booking your course. ECB Core Coach courses The next ECB Core Coach Course will take place in September/October 2024. Please note: We strongly recommend that if you wish to book a place on the ECB Core Coach Course, you have either completed the ECB Foundation Coach Course or are an experienced cricketer. ECB Foundation Coach courses Dates Description Time Location Booking link 9e & 16e March 2024 ECB Foundation Coach Course (FOR WOMEN ONLY) 11:00 am 6:00 pm Maltings Academy, Witham 17e & 24e March 2024 ECB Foundation Coach course 9:30am 4:30pm Leyton urban hub, Leyton Fully booked 6e & 13e April 2024 ECB Foundation Coach course 11:00 am 6:00 pm Maltings Academy, Witham 7e & 14e April 2024 ECB Foundation Coach course 9:30am 4:30pm Graham Gooch Cricket Centre, Chelmsford Fully booked 13e15e20e & 22NL May 2024 ECB Foundation Coach course 6:00 PM 9:00 PM Graham Gooch Cricket Centre, Chelmsford ECB support coaching courses

