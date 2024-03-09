Sports
Hockey fans celebrate 80 years of high school hockey tournament
The Minnesota State High School League boys hockey tournament is celebrating its 80th anniversary here in St. Paul. Teams from all over the country compete for the championship.
For some, the high school boys hockey tournament is a lifelong tradition.
Since 1954, says Wayne Benson, who lives in Edina but grew up in Minneapolis. There is nothing more exciting than watching these children play. And the way they get their camaraderie. And it's just, it's a joy.
Benson also played in the state tournament. In 1957 he was a goalkeeper for Minneapolis South. He remembers it all like it was yesterday and recalls the scores and highlights of every game with ease.
We probably, maybe fortunately, had a few thousand people, and to now have 18,000 to 19,000 people come and visit, he said. It's quite exciting.
It's an event that keeps the same fans coming back year after year.
There are the teams that come back every tournament, and the teams that have never been here, there are the fading dynasties and new ones being built, and there are the fans attending their first tournament, and the ones who have been coming for years.
For the Chanhassen Storm, the hope is to build a new tradition. This is the team's first-ever trip to the state tournament.
It was just wild and surreal, said Ty Uhlenkamp, whose son, Gavin, is a senior forward and candidate for Mr. Hockey. The team was an underdog in its section, but defeated Minnetonka, the section favorite, to make it to state. It was a long week, the longest week I've had, but it was just a fun ride.
Uhlenkamp said it was surreal to see his son play in front of a huge tournament crowd and score a goal yesterday.
“I always hoped he would get the chance to do that,” he said. Now I actually see him on the big stage. It was just amazing to watch.
In the stands, students cheer on their schools, wearing their school colors, and the sound of student bands fills the arena.
The secondary tournament is, as always, the hockey hair.
It came up Wednesday during the press conference after the Hermantown game. While most players opt for the harder or feathered move, one student showed up with a close-cropped cut with leopard spots painted into his hair.
He sent a photo in our group chat. And we were like, do it and he's like, OK, why not? said one of the hockey players.
There have been blowouts, but also close games. In 2A action last night, Grand Rapids defeated White Bear Lake 2-1 on a last second goal. And in the afternoon, Cretin-Derham Hall and Centennial battled through two overtimes until Cretin sophomore forward Max Anderson took a pass from his teammate on a 2-on-1 and put the puck in the top right corner, giving the Raiders the win.
“I kind of blacked out,” Anderson said. But then my friend, my good friend, Nate Chorlton, gave me the one that I knew was going to go in.
In the Class A semifinals, St. Cloud Cathedral defeated Warroad in overtime, 4-3.
Warroad coach Jay Harwick says such a loss in the tournament is difficult to swallow.
That's what I told them, he said, remembering what he told his team in the locker room. I said I don't have the words to take away this sting. it will hurt for a long time.
On the other hand, there is the elation of winning. Cretin junior Jimmy Dodig talked about playing in front of the Xcel Energy Center crowd after winning in overtime on Thursday.
“There's nothing better than the semi-final on Friday,” he said. It's just everything you look forward to growing up. And I'm just excited.
In Class AA, Cretin will play Chanhassen on Friday evening at 6 p.m. and Edina will play Grand Rapids at 8 p.m.
