Bucknell University

LEWISBURG, Pa. Dorian Crosby (285), one of four Bucknell wrestlers to advance to the semifinals, punched his ticket to the 2024 NCAA Championships, and six Bison are still alive after the opening day of the EIWA Championships at Sojka Pavilion. Bucknell is ranked sixth out of the 17-team field and is one of only four schools with four or more wrestlers still competing in the championship.

Crosby will be in the semifinals when the tournament resumes Saturday morning Kurt Phipps (133), Dylan Chappell (141) and Noah Mulvaney (165). In the meantime, Myles Takats (174) and Logan Deacetis (197) advanced past the blood round into the consolation round on Friday to guarantee their spot on the podium when the championships conclude Saturday evening.

Seventh-seeded Crosby secured an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships, in two weeks in Kansas City, Missouri, by defeating 10th-seeded William Jarrell of American by a 12-3 major decision in the round of 16, and then upset second place. -placed Cory Day of Binghamton with an 8-2 decision. Day, which was recently ranked 17th in the nation Intermat poll, defeated Crosby twice at last year's EIWA Championships.

Dorian Crosby , '!!! After losing twice to Cory Day at last year's EIWAs, Crosby defeats the #2 ranked heavyweight to advance to the semifinals and punch his ticket to the NCAA tournament! #Our way | #rayBucknell@FloWrestling https://t.co/Ont6bSycVD pic.twitter.com/nFSXAZ2JbX Bucknell Wrestling (@Bucknell_WRST) March 9, 2024

It is Crosby's second straight season of automatically qualifying for the NCAA Championships, as the EIWA had eight allocations for the 285-pound weight class this year. Crosby now faces Army's Lucas Stoddard in Saturday's semifinals. Stoddard is seeded sixth at the tournament and is ranked 27th nationally, one spot ahead of Crosby. The two faced off in a match in January and Stoddard came out on top with a 4-2 decision.

Chappell's path to the semifinals marked perhaps the biggest setback of the day for the Bison, as he defeated the reigning EIWA 141-pound champion, Vince Cornella of Cornell. Cornella was seeded second at the tournament and is ranked 12th nationally, and seventh-seeded Chappell emerged victorious in a sudden victory to reach the semifinals for the second season in a row. Chappell was one of three Bisons to go to overtime in the quarterfinals.

141: DISRUPTED ALARM!!! Dylan Chappell defeats reigning EIWA Champion, No. 2 seed and 12th ranked Vince Cornella in sudden victory!! He's going back to the semi-finals! #Our way@FloWrestling https://t.co/Ont6bSycVD pic.twitter.com/TFkyiE5Ocv Bucknell Wrestling (@Bucknell_WRST) March 8, 2024

After a scoreless first period, Chappell recorded a breakaway to take a 1-0 lead, but he and Cornella went into overtime after Cornella secured the driving time point. Chappell scored the winning takedown 1:17 into the extra frame. It was reminiscent of Chappell's underdog run to the finals in the 149-pound category at last year's championship tournament. Earlier in the day, Chappell defeated 10th-seeded Logan Brown of Army by a 4-2 decision.

Chappell will face Lehigh's Malyke Hines in the semifinals on Saturday. Hines is seeded third and is 17th in the nation. Hines defeated Chappell by technical fall in February.

Phipps is heading to the semifinals for the first time in his four appearances in the EIWA Championship, and he earned his spot in dramatic comeback fashion. Phipps faced 30th-ranked Mason Leiphart of Franklin & Marshall in the quarterfinals, and his point in the championship round was in jeopardy as he trailed 3–0 and had 2:30 riding time against him in the second. period of time. Phipps got the tying goal with 24 seconds left in the second, and he crushed Leiphart on top of the rest of regulation to wipe out driving time. Just six seconds into the extra frame, Phipps countered a shot and scored the winning takedown.

133: Kurt Phipps to the semi-finals!! After falling behind 3-0 and giving up over two minutes of riding time to 30th-place Mason Leiphart, he comes back and takes the sudden victory! #Our way@FloWrestling https://t.co/Ont6bSycVD pic.twitter.com/FSH9f5OK2e — Bucknell Wrestling (@Bucknell_WRST) March 8, 2024

Phipps defeated Harvard's Coleman Nogle 5-0 earlier in the day in the round of 16. He will face No. 1 seed Ryan Crookham of Lehigh in the semifinals. Crookham is the top-ranked 133-pound wrestler in the country and is both 16-0 on the season and 24-1 in his career. The two wrestlers have yet to face off against each other.

Mulvaney cruised to his spot in the semifinals, making key decisions in both of his wins on Saturday. He won 8-0 against Josh Palmucci of Franklin & Marshall and 11-2 against Blaine Bergey of Princeton. The freshman will face No. 1 seed and No. 3 seed Julian Ramirez of Cornell on Saturday morning. Ramirez reached the NCAA round of 16 the past two seasons.

Both Deacetis and Takats suffered losses in the quarter-finals on Friday after winning in the round of 16. Takats cruised to the sudden victory against second-seeded Nick Incontrera of Penn, but he lost 4-1. He then passed the blood round due to an injury. At the time of the injury he was leading 5-0. Earlier in the day, Takats defeated Hofstra's Ross McFarland in the round of 16.

Deacetis won by a 17-5 major decision over No. 9 seed John Dusza of Hofstra for his first win of the day before facing No. 1 overall seed Michael Beard (Lehigh) in the quarterfinals. He lost by technical fall, but rebounded with a 13-8 decision over Drexel's Ibrahim Ameer in the blood round.

Braden Bower was the other Bison to pick up a victory Friday, defeating Brown's Samuel McMonagle in the pigtail round to start the day. However, he suffered two consecutive defeats to end his EIWA stay.

Day two of the 120th EIWA Championships starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Sojka Pavilion with the semifinals and consolation quarterfinals.

Team score

Cornell 91.5, Lehigh 80.5, Army 62.5, Penn 62.5, Columbia 51, Bucknell 49, Binghamton 46.5, Navy 44.5, Princeton 43, Harvard 38, Drexel 24, Franklin & Marshall 23, 5, American 22.5, brown 21.5, LIU 21, Hofstra 14, Heilig Hart 6

125: #16 Grayson McLellan (0-2)

Round of 16: L, fall to #1 Luke Stanich (Lehigh), 2:17

Consolation round of 8 #1: L, technical fall to #9 Desmond Pleasant (Drexel), 21-5 (3:14)

133: #4 Kurt Phipps (2-0)

Round of 16: W, Dec. above #13 Coleman Nogle (Harvard), 5-0

Quarterfinals: W, Dec. over #5 Mason Leiphart (F&M), 6-3 (SV-1)

141: #7 Dylan Chappell (2-0)

Round of 16: W, Dec. over #10 Logan Brown (Army), 4-2

Quarterfinals: W, Dec. over #2 Vince Cornella (Cornell), 4-1 (SV-1)

149: #17 Braden Bower (1-2)

Round of 32: W, Dec. above #16 Samuel McMonagle (Brown), 5-1

Round of 16: L, Dec. vs. #1 Ethan Fernandez (Cornell), 4-1

Consolation Round of 8 #1: L, Dec. to #8 Noah Tapia (Hofstra), 6-5

157: #9 Riley Bower (0-2)

Round of 16: L, Dec. vs. #8 Jonathan Ley (Navy), 10-3

Consolation Round of 8 #1: L, Dec. to #17 Andy Garr (Columbia), 9-4

165: #4 Noah Mulvaney (2-0)

Round of 16: W, Maj. Dec. over #13 Josh Palmucci (F&M), 8-0

Quarterfinals: W, Maj. Dec. over #12 Blaine Bergey (Princeton), 11-2

174: #7 Myles Takats (2-1)

Round of 16: W, Maj. Dec. over #10 Ross McFarland (Hofstra), 11-2

Quarterfinals: L, Dec. vs. #2 Nick Incontrera (Penn), 4-1 (SV-1)

Consolation round of 8 #2: W, inj. Certainly. over #13 Lucas White (American)

184: #7 Mikey Bartush (0-2)

Round of 16: L, drop to #10 Anthony D'Alesio (LIU), 4:56

Consolation Round of 8 #1: L, Dec. vs. #15 Justin Griffith (Drexel), 8-3

197: #8 Logan Deacetis (2-1)

Round of 16: W, May. Dec. over #9 John Dusza (LIU), 17-5

Quarterfinals: L, technical fall to #1 Michael Beard (Lehigh), 21-5 (3:18)

Consolation Round of 8 #2: W, Dec. above #11 Imbrahim Ameer (Drexel), 13-8

285: #7 Dorian Crosby (2-0)

Round of 16: W, Maj. Dec. over #10 William Jarrell (American), 12-3

Quarterfinals: W, Dec. over #2 Cory Day (Binghamton), 8-2