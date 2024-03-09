



With spring training for the Texas Longhorns set to begin on March 19 and lasting just over a month until the Orange-White game on April 20, the school released an updated roster on Friday. Some comments about the 2024 spring selection: Sophomore linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is now listed at £243, an increase of nine on last year.

After wearing No. 11 last year, redshirt freshman wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. number 0 left in the offense of departed tight end JaTavion Sanders.

Sophomore wide receiver Johntay Cook takes over No. 1 after departed wide receiver Xavier Worthy's offense and is listed as eight pounds heavier at 194 pounds.

Junior Houston transfer wide receiver Matthew Golden will wear No. 2 and is listed at 60,195 pounds.

Redshirt junior quarterback Quinn Ewers is listed at 205 pounds, an increase of 10 pounds from last season.

Junior nickelback Austin Jordan is listed at 206 pounds, an increase of eight pounds from 2023.

Sophomore cornerback Malik Muhammad is listed at 191 pounds, an increase of 10 pounds from last season.

Early enrollee wide receiver Ryan Wingo will wear No. 5 and is listed at 62,208 pounds.

Early enrollee defensive back Kobe Black will wear No. 6 and is listed at 62,204 pounds.

Early enrollee running back Christian Clark will also wear No. 6 and is listed at 60,210 pounds.

As noted in senior Nick Jahdae Barron's video announcing his return, he will wear No. 7 instead of No. 23 in honor of Longhorn legend Michael Huff, currently the Assistant Director of Player Development.

Junior Alabama transfer wide receiver Isaiah Bond will wear No. 7 on offense and is listed at 511, 180 pounds.

Junior cornerback Terrance Brooks is listed at 209 pounds, nine pounds more than last season.

Junior Alabama transfer tight end Amari Niblack will wear No. 8 and is listed at 64,231 pounds.

Early enrollee running back Jerrick Gibson will wear No. 9 and is listed at 511,211 pounds.

Early enrollee Colin Simmons will wear No. 11 and is listed at 63,234 pounds.

Early enrollee wide receiver Parker Livingstone will wear No. 13 and is listed at 64,191 pounds.

Senior Clemson transfer defensive back Andrew Mukuba will wear No. 13 and is listed at 60,186 pounds.

Alabama senior transfer linebacker Kendrick Blackshire will wear No. 14 and is listed at 62,261 pounds, an increase of 28 pounds from his listed weight with the Crimson Tide last year.

Early enrollee wide receiver Aaron Butler will wear No. 14 on offense and is listed at 60,168 pounds.

Redshirt freshman linebacker SMaje Burrell is listed at 232 pounds, an increase of 13 pounds from last season.

Early enrollee quarterback Trey Owens will wear No. 15 and is listed at 65,236 pounds.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning is listed at 220 pounds, eight pounds more than last season.

Junior running back Savion Red is listed at 240 pounds, an increase of 26 pounds from last season.

Junior edge JMond Tapp is listed at 255 pounds, down 11 pounds from last season.

Sophomore linebacker Liona Lefau is listed at 218 pounds, a drop of nine pounds from last season.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Ryan Niblett is listed at 202 pounds, an increase of 19 pounds from last season.

Early enrollee Zina Umeozulu will wear No. 19 and is listed at £65,255.

Early enrollee safety Xavier Filsaime will wear No. 20 and is listed at 61,190 pounds.

Junior running back Jaydon Blue is listed at 198 pounds, seven pounds more than last season.

Early enrollee defensive end Jordon Johnson-Rubell will wear No. 23 and is listed at 510,193 pounds.

Redshirt freshman cornerback Warren Roberson is listed at 184 pounds, nine pounds less than last season.

Sophomore defensive back Jelani McDonald is listed at 211 pounds, an increase of 13 pounds from last season.

Early enrollee linebacker TyAnthony Smith will wear No. 26 and is listed at 61,197 pounds.

Sophomore running back Tre Wisner is listed at 195 pounds, an increase of 10 pounds from last season.

Early enrollee cornerback Wardell Mack will wear No. 27 and is listed at 60,183 pounds.

Redshirt freshman edge Billy Walton is listed at 229 pounds, a four-pound increase from last season.

Junior UTSA transfer edge Trey Moore will wear No. 31 and is listed at 63,242 pounds, seven pounds more than his listed weight with the Roadrunners.

Super senior linebacker David Gbenda is listed at 241 pounds, an increase of 16 pounds from last season.

Senior linebacker Mo Blackwell Jr. is listed at 219 pounds, an increase of 11 pounds from last season.

Senior defensive tackle Vernon Broughton is listed at 307 pounds, an increase of 16 pounds from last season.

Redshirt freshman edge Tausili Akana is listed at 215 pounds, six pounds more than last season.

Early enrollee center Daniel Cruz will wear No. 51 and is listed at 63,307 pounds.

Junior guard DJ Campbell is listed at 63,332 pounds, down 11 pounds from last season.

Junior tackle Cam Williams is listed at 360 pounds, down nine pounds from last season.

Junior guard Max Merril now wears No. 66 after No. 73.

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Peyton Kirkland is now listed at 366 pounds, an increase of 16 pounds from last season.

Sophomore guard Neto Umeozulu is listed at 334 pounds, an increase of 23 pounds from last season.

Early enrollee offensive tackle Brandon Baker will wear No. 74 and is listed at 64,297 pounds.

Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Trevor Goosby is listed at 313 pounds, an increase of 28 pounds from last season.

Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Jaydon Chatman is listed at 294 pounds, a decrease of 14 pounds from last season.

Redshirt freshman guard Connor Stroh is listed at 372 pounds, eight pounds more than last season.

Early enrollee wide receiver Freddie Dubose Jr. will wear No. 80 and is listed at 61,174 pounds.

Senior tight end Juan Davis is listed at 230 pounds, an increase of 11 pounds from last season.

Redshirt freshman tight end Spencer Shannon is listed at 251 pounds, a 10-pound increase from last season.

Early enrollee tight end Jordan Washington will wear No. 84 and is listed at 64,240 pounds.

Redshirt freshman nose tackle Sydir Mitchell now wears No. 90 and is listed at 372 pounds, an increase of 37 pounds from last season.

Redshirt freshman Colton Vasek is listed at 256 pounds, an increase of 14 pounds from last season.

Sophomore defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe is listed at 293 pounds, an increase of 19 pounds from last season.

Sophomore defensive tackle Zach Swanson is listed at 282 pounds, an increase of 12 pounds from last season.

Early enrollee defensive tackle Alex January will wear No. 97 and is listed at 65,324 pounds.

Senior Arizona transfer defensive tackle Tia Savea will wear No. 98 and is listed at 64,293 pounds.

