Men's Tennis Takes Down Two OAU Opponents – The Oberlin Review
The Oberlin men's tennis team was victorious in matches in an easy victory againstOtterbein University at home and a sloppy win against Ohio Northern University on the road last week.
The Yeomen easily dispatched the Otterbein Cardinals on the Oberlins indoor courts last Wednesday. Oberlin's squad recorded two wins in doubles and collected another five in singles, moving to a win of 72. They replicated the result from the last team meeting, when Oberlin defeated Otterbein 61 two years ago.
Oberlin returned to competition on Sunday with a hard-fought win against Ohio Northern. The Yeomen traveled two hours to Ada to earn a narrow victory over the Polar Bears. With the win, Oberlin defeated the Ohio Athletic Conference's top team, as per the league's preseason coaches poll.
Fourth-year veteran Rohan Gold was encouraged by his doubles victory against Otterbein.
I'm playing with a new partner, [first-year] Zain Makada. We got off to a shaky start [but] were able to use our chemistry and ultimately win the match, Gold said.
The duo of sophomore Shawn Lisann and third-year Sebastien Naginski won the first doubles match, but the Polar Bears defeated the Yeomen in the second and third matches to hold a 21 lead in singles. Oberlin launched a comeback with three Yeomen scoring straight-set victories to close the gap. Lisann defeated his left-handed opponent with 62, 63, while Makada defeated a fourth-year from Ohio Northern, also dropping just five games. Gold added a point with his win of 75, 63 to take the score to 44.
After Gold's match ended, only Naginski's match remained to determine the team result. Ohio Northerns TJ Schultz hit Naginski 60 in the first set, but Naginski was undeterred and refused to dwell on the poor first set.
I tried to erase everything from my memory except the things I had done [thought] would benefit me, Naginski said.
In the second set he bounced back to take 62 the next set. Naginski held on to win the final set 63 and give Oberlin a 54 victory. Naginski said he felt the team gained momentum during his match.
“I had a little bit of time to mentally brace myself because it was the last match before it actually happened,” he said.
The game at Ohio Northern was the team's second outdoor game of the spring. Gold spoke about the challenges of outdoor play.
There was quite a strong wind on the pitch, which impacted all our matches, so it forced us to adapt, Gold said. I thought the team overcame these adverse conditions very well.
After the match, Lisann was named North Coast Athletic Conference Men's Tennis Athlete of the Week. Lisann appreciated the recognition, but emphasized that the team played well across the board.
“I feel like it could have gone to any of us,” Lisann said.
The matches showed progress from Oberlin's doubles pairs. Naginski was proud of his performances with Lisann.
“Shawn and I are doing really well in doubles,” Naginski said. I think we played some really good games.
With wins last week, Oberlin improved its season record to 43. The Yeomen had previously defeated Kalamazoo College and the Illinois Institute of Technology, while the team's losses came against talented opponents. This included Division II Walsh University and Case Western Reserve University, the highest-ranked Division III program in the country.
Head Coach Eric Ishida was satisfied with the effort the team made last week and acknowledged that there is still a lot of room for improvement.
I think we showed a lot of perseverance in our singles matches, winning most of the three-setters we played, Ishida said. That's something we can build on as we go into the next games. We are now working on our doubles and our personalized singles strategies.
In the North Coast Athletic Conference preseason poll, conference coaches ranked the Yeomen fifth in the league. Last year, Oberlin entered the conference tournament as the fourth seed, but lost to Wabash University in the first round. The Yeomen will face tough conference competition this year as both Denison University and Kenyon College feature nationally ranked teams.
During spring break, the Yeomen will travel to South Carolina for a series of games on Hilton Head Island. Conference competition begins on April 6 when the Yeomen take on DePauw University in Greencastle, IN.
