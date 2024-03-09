Gophers men's hockey finds the right combination to beat Penn State in the Big Ten tournament opener





With his Gophers men's hockey team not looking good offensively and tying Penn State in the second period Friday night, coach Bob Motzko felt it was time to change things up in a few areas. Motzko traded Jimmy Snuggerud, who typically plays with center Oliver Moore and left winger Rhett Pitlick, for Bryce Brodzinski, who typically plays with center Jaxon Nelson and left winger Mason Nevers. The move quickly paid off when Snuggerud scored the go-ahead goal on a beautiful pass from Nelson at 14:21 of the second, jump-starting the Gophers to a 5-1 victory over the Nittany Lions in the opener of their Big Ten quarter-final. series at 3M Arena in Mariucci. Pitlick added two third-period goals, including an empty-net goal. “We sat in the dentist's chair for a period and a half before the Novocain wore off, and then we started playing,” Motzko said. “Once we started getting deep into the pucks, we took a good look at ourselves. I made a switch there and it worked. All four lines started working for us.” Sam Rinzel and Aaron Huglen also scored for the Gophers (21-9-5), who got two assists from defenseman Carl Fish. Goalkeeper Justen Close made 20 saves and assisted on Pitlick's empty goal. Jacques Bouquot scored for Penn State (17-14-3). Goalkeeper Liam Souliere stopped 22 shots. With Gophers students on spring break, the boys state hockey tournament in St. Paul and Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark playing in the Big Ten women's basketball tournament at Target Center, the Mariucci crowd was just 4,296. It took a while for both teams to get going and in the first period they traded goals from Rinzel and Bouquot. “We came out of the first inning a little slow,” Fish said, “and we took a bit of a beating in Coach's locker room. We knew what we had to do.” Motzko's line shuffling paid off when Nelson sent a backhand pass from the left corner below the goal line to the right side of the net, where Snuggerud tapped the puck past Souliere for a 2–1 lead and his twentieth goal of the season. Snuggerud, a sophomore, reached the 20-goal mark for the second season in a row. “You saw his reaction,” Motzko said of Snuggerud's relief. “You saw the air leaving the building.” Minnesota extended the lead to 3-1 at 2:18 of the third when Brody Lamb sent a pass to Fish at that point. Fish fired a slap shot into traffic and Huglen was credited with a tip-in for his 11th goal of the season. “I wasn't really trying to score,” Fish said of his shot. “I just saw two guys right there at the front of the net, and their two 'D's were there too. I just thought, 'Throw it in and see what happens.' Good thing I hit Hugie in the breeze.” The Gophers increased the lead to 4-1 at 10:43 of the third when Pitlick backhanded the rebound of a Cal Thomas shot for his 18th goal of the season. Pitlick's empty-net goal with 3:01 to play completed the scoring. “Maybe I'll see if I can get that puck. Maybe I'll split it in half for me and him,” said Fish, who has three assists to Close's four this season. Shattuck's Katz commits to Gophers Gavin Katz, a high-scoring forward at the Shattuck-St. Mary's Under-16 team announced on Instagram on Friday that he has committed to the Gophers. Katz, 5-9 and 159 pounds, has 30 goals and 52 assists in 52 games this season. The 16-year-old is from Dellwood.

