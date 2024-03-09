The Spore women's table tennis team will miss qualifying for the Olympics

Sports
The Singapore women's table tennis team has failed to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
This is the first time the team has failed to make the cut, The Straits Times (ST) reported.
The team consists of the trio Zhou Jingyi, Zeng Jian and Wong Xin Ru.
Ms Poh Li San, president of the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA), acknowledged that while the women's team is still quite raw and inexperienced compared to the other teams.
With an average age of 21, the Singapore women's team is the second-youngest team among the 64 teams in the WTT Championships, Ms Poh said.
Eliminated from the World Table Tennis Championships
Last month, the team lost in the Round of 32 matches at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea.
The Singapore team, consisting of Zhou Jingyi, Zeng Jian and Wong Xin Ru, lost 0-3 to their Polish opponents.
Had the team advanced to the remaining 16 teams in the tournament, they would have secured their ticket to the Olympics after accumulating enough ranking points.
As a result of the loss, the Republic's world ranking also fell from 10th to 18th.
This means that qualifying for the Olympic Games was no longer within their reach. The remaining four places based on the world rankings went to Thailand (no. 11), Poland (12), India (13) and Sweden (15).
In a statement to MS NewsMs Poh said Singapore's 10th place in the world rankings was due to the strong performances of Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu and Lin Ye at the Tokyo Olympics.
These three players have since retired and are now being replaced by a younger group of rowers who have inherited 10th place in the rankings.
STTA president says the team is relatively young and inexperienced
This is a new era for STTA, following the retirement of several key players after the Tokyo Olympics, Ms Poh said.
Currently, both Singapore's men's and women's teams consist of almost all locally born players.
These players have been trained through STTA's Junior Development Squad (JDS) and the Singapore Sports School School-Within-A-School system.
Zeng Jian is the only foreign-born talent in the national team and she only started representing Singapore at the SEA Games in Vietnam in 2022, Ms Poh added.
Furthermore, she highlighted that the women's team had an average age of 21, making it the youngest team at the world championships after Japan.
“That's why our team is still quite raw and inexperienced compared to the other teams.”
Featured image adapted from Team Singapore Facebook.
