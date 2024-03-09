The most intriguing storylines as Utes prepare to open spring practice Deseret News

It's about that time.

Next week, Utah takes the field at the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center for the first of 15 spring practices, giving coaches their first look at the 2024 team as it enters its first season in the Big 12 Conference.

Here are four storylines to watch as the Utes begin spring training Tuesday, ending April 13 with the annual 22 Forever spring game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The backup quarterback race

Sophomore quarterback Brandon Rose has a big opportunity as the Utes begin spring ball. The three-star recruit has been in Utah for two seasons and has held up extremely well while leading the scout team while virtually every other quarterback around him opted to transfer.

While the starting job clearly belongs to Cam Rising, this spring will provide an excellent idea of ​​who his backup could be, and as we learned last season, having a good backup quarterback, especially in the transfer portal- era, very valuable.

Rose wasn't deemed ready to play by Utah's coaching staff last season, and even as Nate Johnson entered the transfer portal and Bryson Barnes struggled down the stretch, including in the Las Vegas Bowl, Rose didn't see the field.

The arm talent is there for Rose. He completed 19 of 24 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown in last year's spring game and with one season under his belt, he is the favorite to win the backup job.

It's unclear how much Isaac Wilson, the four-star freshman and Corner Canyon phenom, will participate in the spring. Wilson told the Deseret News in December that he was waiting for a donor match for knee surgery.

It's a cadaver (surgery), so I need to have new bone and cartilage placed in my femur. I broke off a few pieces, so I will have surgery after I get a match, Wilson said in December. So it could be next week or, I don't know, three months from now. We just have to find a match. But I'm in a brace for four weeks and can't walk. But at three months I'll start lifting and getting started with it and by six months I'll be 100% and I'll be working with Utah the whole time.

Wilson participated in January's Polynesian Bowl and completed his first 12 passes in the game. If he plays for Utah in the spring, he has the talent to challenge Rose for the backup spot. Wilson set the all-time Utah high school football record for total offense in a season with 4,595 passing yards and 1,306 rushing yards, for a total of 5,901 yards of offense in 2023.

Utah hasn't landed a transfer quarterback in time for spring football, though there's still time to do so before fall camp, and with starting spots dwindling for the large number of quarterbacks still in the transfer portal, Utah is a backup option to continue their career. A college career could look increasingly attractive.

Who will emerge safely?

Utah Utes safety Nate Ritchie (31) celebrates his QB sack in Salt Lake City on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Utah won 34-14. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

After Cole Bishop and Sione Vaki left for the NFL draft, Utah will replace its two starting safeties. Spring will be a good first look at the candidates to fill Bishops and Vakis' shoes at the starting positions, including Nate Ritchie, Johnathan Hall, Alakai Gilman and Tao Johnson.

Ritchie and Hall started in the Las Vegas Bowl after Bishop and Vaki declared for the draft, which could have been an early preview of 2024.

Ritchie started all five games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. After returning from a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, it took time for Ritchie to get back on his feet; an injury that forced him to miss spring training in 2023 didn't help. Once healthy, Ritchie made a number of key appearances for the Utes starting the USC game after Bishop missed the first half due to a targeting call in the previous game, starting against Arizona and starting against Northwestern in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Hall played six games on defense last season and had a career-high five tackles against Northwestern, including a sack.

Whittingham has said Tao Johnson, who started 12 games at nickel back, could move to safety in 2024, and spring ball is the time to experiment. Johnson played safety on and off in 2023 and was able to transition seamlessly, with Smith Snowden taking over the starting nickel spot.

Stanford senior Alakai Gilman is another option at the position. Gilman earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2023, played in nine games last season (starting all nine) and totaled 50 tackles, an interception and three pass breakups.

Which transfer players will be in favor of starting?

Southern California wide receiver Dorian Singer (15) receives a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada in Los Angeles, Saturday, September 2, 2023. | Ashley Landis, Associated Press

Some key players came over from Utah during the offseason in running back JaQuinden Jackson, wide receiver Mikey Matthews and cornerback JaTravis Broughton, but the transfer portal swings both ways, with the Utes adding nine transfers before spring camp opened.

There has been at least one player who has made a big impact for the Utes every year since the transfer portal entered, and in 2024 there are multiple candidates for the starting position.

Perhaps the most intriguing transfer acquisition is wide receiver Dorian Singer, a transfer from USC. The senior wideout has a chance to be Utah's go-to receiver, especially with Devaughn Vele and Matthews gone. Singer had 24 receptions for 289 yards and three touchdowns last season with the Trojans, who would rank third ahead of the Utes in 2023, but the year before that, at Arizona, he finished with 1,105 receiving yards and six touchdowns for 66 receipts. good for second in the Pac-12 that season.

Kenan Johnson, a senior cornerback from Georgia Tech, could move into a starting role at cornerback. The Utes have a starting spot open with the departures of Broughton and Miles Battles graduating, and Johnson's experience will be a big plus. The 6-foot-1, 183-pound Johnson had 29 tackles, two forced fumbles, four pass deflections and an interception while starting eight games and playing in 11. He had the highest defensive grade on the Georgia Techs team, according to Pro Football. Focus.

As mentioned, there is also a path to a starting position for Gilman, who has the most experience among Utah's 2024 safety group.

Spring is an important time for transfer players, especially it is their first opportunity to be coached by the Utah staff and begin building chemistry with their new teammates while proving in practice why they should be a candidate for a basic role.

How will the running back position play out?

Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) takes on the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City in the season opener on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Utah won 24-11. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah has about six promising running backs and one tight end.

Last year, Jackson got the lion's share of carries, 161, while Jaylon Glover (137) and Vaki (42) also played big roles.

Running backs coach Quinton Ganther will get an idea of ​​the pecking order between Micah Bernard, Glover, Mike Mitchell, John Randle Jr., Dijon Stanley and Anthony Woods.

Bernard, who missed all but two games last season after an off-field injury following the Florida game, is likely the leading candidate for the RB1 role. He has a lot of experience, is a versatile runner and is Utah's best pass catcher out of the backfield. In 2022, Bernard had the second-most carries on the 106th team, rushing for 533 yards and four scores while adding 34 receptions for 314 yards and a touchdown.

Glover emerged strongly at the end of the season, notching his first career 100-yard rushing game against Colorado and also turning in an 86-yard performance against UCLA. He finished the season with 562 yards and two touchdowns on 137 carries.

One of Utah's four-star redshirt freshman/sophomore trio Mitchell, Randle and Stanley could get a chance to get some real playing time for the first time in their careers.

Idaho transfer Woods is another candidate for a high number of carries. Last season for the Vandals, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior was named first-team All-Big Sky last season after rushing for 1,131 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

