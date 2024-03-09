Garbericks' fourth consecutive gold lead for men's S&D on Friday at MACs





CARBONDALE, Ill. – – With a double-record performance, Ball State's Joey Garberick became just the second student-athlete in Mid-American Conference history to win four consecutive 100 breaststroke titles during the 2024 MAC Men's Swimming & Diving Championships on Friday evening at SIU's Shea Natatorium. Garberick positioned himself well for the four-peat Friday morning, earning the top seed for the final with a then-program record time of 52.10. However, he saved his best for the night session, tying the competition record of 51.93 set by Missouri's Blair Bish in 2018 and joining Miami's Tim Winans (1982-1985) as the only two MAC student-athletes to win four consecutive titles won the 100 breaststroke. . It was the first of two medals on the day for Garberick, who also swam the second leg of the third-place 200 freestyle relay, which also produced a program record performance of 1:18.88. He was accompanied on the relay by Senior Owen Chay second year Jacob Siewers and junior Ethan Pheifer . The evening also started with a program record, as a senior Bryce glove finished fifth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 47.84. It was .09 faster than his own time of 47.93 at the 2023 MAC Championships. Siewers and Pheifer also competed in the Cardinals' championship finals on Friday, placing eighth in the 200 freestyle (1:38.92) and 100 backstroke (48.93), respectively. In total, Ball State had 13 different swimmers and all three divers advanced to the championship or consolation finals of their respective events on Friday. After three days of competition, the Cardinals remain fifth out of seven teams with 275 points. Miami ranks first overall at 497, followed by Missouri State at 468.5. Action in the 2024 MAC Championships concludes Saturday with five more individual swimming events, 3-meter diving finals and the 400 freestyle relay. Preliminaries begin at 11:30 AM ET and finals at 7:00 PM ET Ball State Results on Day 3 of MAC Championships FINAL SESSION 100 Butterfly | Program record – 47.84 by Bryce glove in 2024 5th – Bryce glove – 47.84 – Program recording

13th – Mason Young – 49.24 – T-5th in program history

15th – Michael Mitsynskyy -50.20

DQ Benjamin Clarkston -49.77 400 IM | Program record – 3:57.18 by Zach Zishka in 2023 11th – Max Kruglov – 3:57.48 – 2nd in program history

12th – Zach Zishka – 3:57.66

14th – Tommy Brunner – 3:58.58 – 3rd in program history 200 freestyle | Program record – 1:37.05 by Jacob Siewers in 2024 8th – Jacob Siewers – 1:38.92

14th – Malcolm Slater – 1:40.44 100 breaststroke | Program record – 51.93 by Joey Garberick in 2024 1st- Joey Garberick – 51.93 – Program recording and linked MAC recording

10th – Aidan Biddle – 54.80 – 3rd in Program History

14th – Michael Brands – 55.39 100 Backstroke | Program Record – 48.32 by Jared Holder in 2021 8th – Ethan Pheifer – 48.93 200 Freestyle Relay | Program record – 1:18.88 by Chaye, Garberick, Siewers, Pheifer in 2024 3rd – Owen Chay , Joey Garberick , Jacob Siewers , Ethan Pheifer – 1:18.88 – Program recording MORNING SESSION 100 Butterfly | Program record – 47.93 by Bryce glove in 2023 Advanced to A Final – 8th – Bryce glove – 48.13

Advanced to B-final – 12th – Michael Mitsynskyy – 49.59 – 9th in program history

Advanced to B-final – 14th – Benjamin Clarkston – 49.77 – 10th in program history

Advanced to B-final – 15th – Mason Young – 49.79

Preliminaries 20th – Reeve Ferber -50.88

EX- Reece Manning – 50.01

EX- Kenny Reed -51.72 400 IM | Program record – 3:57.18 by Zach Zishka in 2023 Advanced to B-final – 12th – Max Kruglov – 4:00.06

Advanced to B-final – 13th – Zach Zishka – 4:00.21

Advanced to B-final – 15th – Tommy Brunner – 4:01.56 – 3rd in program history 200 freestyle | Program record – 1:37.05 by Jacob Siewers in 2024 Advanced to A Final – 8th – Jacob Siewers – 1:38.04

Advanced to B-final – 14th – Malcolm Slater – 1:40.42 – 10th in program history

Preliminaries 18th – Seth Blossom – 1:42.21

19th – Alexander Eddy – 1:42.52 100 breaststroke | Program record – 51.93 by Joey Garberick in 2024 Advanced to A Final – 1st – Joey Garberick – 52.10

Advanced to B-final – 9th – Aidan Biddle – 54.83 – 3rd in Program History

Advanced to B-final – 16th – Michael Brands -55.63

Preliminaries: EX- Noa Berryman -56.64 100 Backstroke | Program Record – 48.32 by Jared Holder in 2021 Advanced to B-final – 12th – Ethan Pheifer – 49.49

Preliminaries: EX- Reece Manning -49.84

EX- Chance buckles – 51.29

EX- Logan Ayres – 51.29 3M Diving | Program record – 359.25 by Wyatt Blake in 2023 Advanced to A Final – 4th – Porter Brovont – 292.70

Advanced to B-final – 14th – Isaac Hunter – 244.05

Advanced to B-final – 15th – Wyatt Blake – 242.80

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ballstatesports.com/news/2024/3/8/MSwim_MACDay3.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos