Tennis Rally Women falls short to No. 5 UNC, 5-2 Tennis Georgia Tech Women's Yellow Jackets





CHAPEL HILL, NC Alejandra Cruz And Kate Sharabura each took home a singles victory, but No. 26 Georgia Techs rally fell short to No. 5 North Carolina, 5-2, on Friday afternoon. The loss dropped the Yellow Jackets to 7-6 overall and 3-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Double

North Carolina claimed the early match lead with a pair of doubles wins to capture the doubles point. The Tar Heels came in first at third as Abbey Forbes and Tatum Evans were at the top Kylie Bilchev And Scarlett Nicholson, 6-2. The point was earned in a battle on court one where Tech's No. 16 duo competed Carol Lee and Sharabura faced Elizabeth Scotty and Carson Tanguilig. The teams remained tied at 4-4, but the Tar Heels were able to squeak out the next two games to win the match 6-4 and capture the doubles point. Singles

The Tar Heels softened their lead by picking up a pair of straight-set singles wins on courts four and two to take a 3-0 lead before Tech got on the scoreboard. While competing on court six, Sharabura scored a major singles victory over No. 102 Abbey Forbes. Sharabura won a tight first set 6-4, took control in the second set and jumped out with a 4-2 lead. Sharabura sealed the victory, 6-4, 6-2, to set a 3-1 match count. Cruz continued the Georgia Techs' rally, defeating No. 24 Tanguilig on court three in straight sets for her third ACC singles victory of the year. After winning the first set 6-4, Cruz trailed 1-3 early in the second set. But the Yellow Jacket fought back to take a 6-5 lead before closing out the victory 7-5, cutting the score to 3-2. The Techs rally wasn't enough, however, as UNC won its final two games, taking the victory 5-2. Facing Fiona Crawley at the No. 1 spot, Lee kept the pace in the first set as the two remained locked in knots at 5 apiece. But Crawley defeated the opener 7-5 and took the second set 6-2 to clinch the win for UNC. The game ended on court five where Mahak Jain confronted by Evans. After Evans won the opener 6–2, Jain trailed 3–5 in the second set before fighting back to take a 6–5 lead. Evans fought off the rally and forced a tiebreaker, with the Tar Heel coming out victorious, 10-8. No. No. 26 Georgia Tech returns to the court on Sunday at No. 21 Duke. The first service is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Ambler Tennis Center. RESULTS

Double

1. Elizabeth Scotty/Carson Tanguilig (UNC) def. No. 16 Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura (GT) 6-4 *

2. No. 73 Reilly Tran/Fiona Crawley (UNC) vs. Given Roach/Alejandra Cruz (UNC) 4-4, DNF

3. Abbey Forbes/Tatum Evans (UNC) def. Kylie Bilchev/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 6-2

Order of finish: 3.1*

*Riveted Singles

1. No. 19 Fiona Crawley (UNC) def. No. 50 Carol Lee (GT) 7-5, 6-2*

2. No. 49 Elizabeth Scotty (UNC) def. Kylie Bilchev (GT) 6-1, 6-2

3. Alexandra Cruz (GT) def. When. 24 Carson Tanguilig (UNC) 6-4, 7-5

4. No. 16 Anika Yarlagadda (UNC) final. Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 6-2, 6-1

5. Tatum Evans (UNC) def. Mahak Jain (GT) 6-2, 7-6 (8)

6. Kate Sharabura (GT) def. No. 102 Abbey Forbes (UNC) 6-4, 6-2

Order of finishing: 4,2,6,3,1*,5

