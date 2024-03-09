San Jose Junior Sharks hockey coach charged with sexual assault





(KRON) – A lawsuit has been filed against longtime San Jose Junior Sharks hockey coach Kevin Whitmer over allegations of sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges that Whitmer would groom his players before abusing the minors, both in the locker room and online. The victim who accused Whitmer of sexual assault joined the Jr. in 2013 as a five-year-old. Sharks and began experiencing abuse when he was just 12. The victim claimed that his coach would take him to the locker room alone and make him sit in his seat. shot while massaging the coach's chest before later performing sex acts, the lawsuit alleges. Typically, we see children who are abused reaching out much later in adulthood because it is so difficult to come forward with this type of information. So this is one of those rare cases where a child actually made contact while still a minor, Mark Boskovich, the Jr.'s attorney, said. Shark accuser, to KRON4. I-580 shuts down after murder-suicide results in police chase

Whitmer would also benefit from several players online, Moskovich said. The coach would start by having players send pictures of their abs to evaluate their fitness, and eventually ask his players to send him pictures of their semen to assess whether it was healthy. the lawsuit claims. Whitmer spent nearly six years as a head coach, private skills instructor and player development coach for children ages eight to 18. During his time there he was referred to by one or more Jr. Sharks players called a pedo. Parents of Jr. Sharks players noticed that Whitmer was exhibiting strange behavior and making them feel uncomfortable, the lawsuit said. In 2018, the Jr. informed. Sharks program supervisor Sharks Ice, owners of the San Jose Sharks, that Whitmer would take the keys to the locker room for his private lessons on an almost weekly basis without her knowledge and/or consent. The lawsuit alleges that this program supervisor raised these concerns to management at least “five to 10 times” from 2018 to 2023, but despite the concerns, no action was taken against Whitmer, the lawsuit alleges. The USA Hockeys 2017 SafeSport Program Handbook included a locker room policy that stated in part: Youth players are particularly vulnerable in locker rooms, locker rooms and restrooms because of the different stages of dressing and undressing and because they often have less supervision than at other times… Each individual meeting between an underage participant and a coach or other adult in a locker room requires that a second responsible adult is present. USA Hockey SafeSport Program Handbook 2017 Whitmer lived in Denver as a former assistant coach for the Colorado Thunderbirds youth hockey organization before his arrest in November 2023. The lawsuit filed Thursday demands a jury trial. We hope we can send a strong message to all clubs across the country to take this important policy seriously and prevent further abuse, Boskovich said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/san-jose-junior-sharks-hockey-coach-sued-for-sexual-assault/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos