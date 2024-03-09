'My goal is to perform well at the Olympic Games': Manika Batra





Joy and determination were evident in Manika Batra's voice as Indian women's and men's teams achieved historic qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris after a minor hiccup during the ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships in Busan last month. “My goal is to do well at the Olympics. So I keep that happiness in my stomach. I am waiting to go to the Olympics and give everything for my country,” Manika told The Bridge in an exclusive interview. . Despite their pre-quarterfinal defeats, the Indian teams qualified for the Paris Olympics through the rankings window. While the men's team was seeded 15th on March 4, the women's team was ranked better at 13th at the time of qualifying. Only sixteen countries could participate in the Games. Manika, India's highest ranked women's singles player at No. 1 in the world. Highlighting the team's strong performance at the Asian Championships, 36 highlighted the unity and spirit that helped the women's team secure qualification for the first time. “I think we all played very well in the teams. Our preparation was excellent. Before this World Cup we had a camp; we stayed together and practiced together,” she said, adding: “Our team spirit was remarkable, with everyone cheers for every player. That is crucial in a team sport.” Manika also reflected on the evolving table tennis landscape in India and noted significant changes in the sport. “If you see the mentality, not only of the players, but also of the people who support table tennis, the sport has evolved and I am very happy with that,” she explained. Manika, who started playing table tennis at the age of four, is also happy with the way table tennis has developed in the country. “Everything has changed since then, not just for women's table tennis, but for the game in general. The sport is growing and we are getting support from the Sports Authority of India and other entities. The mindset of players is changing towards professionalism, and that is something I'm really happy with,” she said. Manika, 28, also expressed her enthusiasm to serve as a guide for younger players entering the world of table tennis. But her ultimate wish is to win a medal at the Olympic Games. “I will be happy to be a role model for any young athlete taking up table tennis,” she said warmly. “It is my privilege to guide them and show them the right way. However, I also want to focus on my own goals, such as winning an Olympic medal. But yes, I will be happy to support and mentor any young athlete that comes. in sports.” With her eyes set on Olympic glory and a heart full of determination, Manika now stands as a beacon of inspiration for the future generation of Indian table tennis players and hope for Indian fans.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thebridge.in/table-tennis/manika-batra-aims-for-olympic-glory-46394 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos