BCCI announces Test Cricket incentive of up to Rs 45 lakh per match for Indian men after 4-1 win against England





Aimed at providing financial growth and stability to esteemed athletes, the Board of Control for Cricket in India on March 9 announced the launch of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for seniors. Under the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' starting from the 2022-2023 season, athletes will be given an additional reward structure over and above the existing match fee for Test matches, set at 15 lakhs. READ ALSO: India vs England 5th Test: Shubman Gill's father proudly applauds as son reaches century | Watch the video here Regarding From the 2022-2023 season onwards, the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' will serve as an additional reward structure over and above the existing match fee for Test matches, set at INR 15 lakhs.” According to details, a player who represents more than 50 percent of the matches in a season will be paid 30 lakh extra per match as incentive, while a player who represents more than 75 percent of matches will get additional compensation 45 lakh per match. However, non-playing members of this size will be paid 50 percent of the amount. Here's the breakdown: Matches played Assuming 9 tests in a season Play XI incentive Play XI incentive Less than 50 percent Less than 4 Not applicable Not applicable More than 50 percent 5 or 6 30 lakh per match 15 lah per match More than 75 percent 7 or more 45 lakh per match 22.5 lakh per match A playing XI member makes 15 Lakhs per game apart from the central amount they are paid annually. With the current move, players can now earn a significant amount of money even though they fall under a lower bracket in the holders, reported cricket.com. India vs England 5th Test: Meanwhile, India won the 5th Test at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on March 9 by beating England by an innings and 64 runs. Besides, India also won the series 4-1. Milestone alert!

