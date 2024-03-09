Alabama football holds an open competition for the starting center job





Alabama football needs three new offensive linemen. Heading into the spring, eyes drifted to the tackle positions with freshman transfer Kadyn Proctor and potential top NFL draft pick JC Latham both no longer in Tuscaloosa. But a few days of practice and media availability have revealed a positional struggle at the core of the unit. New Tide offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic confirmed Friday that it is an open competition at center between fourth-year player James Brockermeyer and Washington transfer Parker Brailsford. In the portion of the practice media viewed Wednesday, Brockermeyer worked with the starting unit and Brailsford with the twos. With a new offense like Kalen DeBoers, which features plenty of movement and power run concepts, the battle will be a major storyline of the spring leading into A-Day. Kapilovic, who was hired by UA on Feb. 19 after Scott Huff followed Ryan Grubb to the Seattle Seahawks, explained what it takes to earn the job: It all starts with having leadership qualities and communication skills and having a high football IQ. You have to understand the schedule. You have to be able to communicate well with the guys next to you, Kapilovic said. You have to get people in the right positions and from there you obviously have to get the ball to the quarterback and get to the right spots and play at the right level. That's a mental position and that's going to be a big part of it. But can they break the ball? That will likely be a question for Alabama fans after last year's well-documented issues with Seth McLaughlin (now at Ohio State). Kapilovic said that years ago, after dealing with injuries, he learned the importance of cross-training multiple players, which means teaching multiple players how to get the ball. Alabama is charting graphs and numbers every second, a practice that will likely continue into the fall. Brailsford has the advantage of being at the center of DeBoer's decorated offensive line. The Huskies won the Joe Moore Award (given to the nation's best offensive line) last season, paving the way for Michael Penix Jr. and an explosive attack. Brailsford is one of four transfers that followed DeBoer from Washington (Austin Mack, Germie Bernard, Josh Cuevas). An Arizona native, Brailsford was a 2023 second-team All-Pac 12 and semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. Alabama offensive lineman James Brockermeyer (58) snaps the ball at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Crimson Tide photos / UA Athletics Brockermeyer entered Tuscaloosa as a four-star recruit from All Saints (Texas) Episcopal. Like most offensive linemen entering the SEC, it took a while for Brockermeyer to see the field. He redshirted in 2021, got the nod in two games in 2022 and was a fixture on special teams last fall. Brockermeyer was on the field for 28 offensive snaps last fall. Tyler Booker said Brailsford is like a second coach on the field and helped explain concepts during an offensive line dinner Booker hosted. For Brockermeyer, Booker values ​​his experience. Kapilovic felt it was crucial that two players would push themselves into such a valuable position. There are likely smaller-scale battles at left tackle, where Elijah Pritchett was teamed with Booker, and at right tackle, where Wilkin Formby was stationed next to Jaeden Roberts. Everyone knows how crucial that is and this is a critical time here because we are so young and we lack a bit of depth. Development is really crucial, Kapilovic said. Nick Alvarez is a reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @nick_a_alvarez or email him [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al.com/alabamafootball/2024/03/alabama-football-holding-an-open-competition-for-the-starting-center-job.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos