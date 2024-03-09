Sports
Men's basketball season ends with loss to W&M in CAA tournament
WASHINGTON, DC The first year of building a college athletics program can be a challenge for any coaching staff. But the rebuild becomes significantly more difficult and somewhat frustrating when several players miss a total of 39 games due to injuries and other reasons.
The North Carolina A&T men's basketball team, the No. 12 seed in the 2024 Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Men's Basketball Championship Tournament, saw its season end Friday with a 79-62 loss to the 13th-seeded William & Mary Tribe in the entertainment and sports arena. The Tribe will take on fifth-seeded Towson on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Aggies finish the season at 7-25 overall. They entered the tournament with a mark of 5-13 in conference play, but at one time that record stood at 4-2. Excitement surrounded the program due to a second-place finish in the CAA standings. They had one of the most dynamic scorers in the country, Landon Glaspera point guard who took care of the basketball and could score Camian Shellbigs who could rebound and block shots, and depth.
All that started to disappear in late January when Glasper, a third-team All-CAA selection, missed seven straight games. Upon his return, Shell was injured. Great men Jason Murphy And Nikolaos Chitikoudis missed games all season. A&T's most experienced player, Jeremy Robinson, missed the team's last 10 games, including Friday's game against William & Mary. Murphy missed the final three games of the season.
“We're going to have an opportunity now to recruit and bring in some guys,” said first-year A&T head coach Monté Ross, who won a CAA title as head coach at Delaware in 2013-14. “We look back on the season in the immediacy of defeat, without making excuses, but on Jan. 21 we were 4-2 in the conference, right where we didn't mind, and then the injury bug started to plague us. Our program is not at the point where we can overcome the loss of our leading scorer in Year 1.”
The Aggies did have Glasper on Friday, but in an almost strange form of their season before its end, the Aggies had to sit with Shell for a while during the game before returning to the game. Shell left the match with seven minutes left in the first half, with the score tied at 20–20. After Tribe's free throw, Chitikoudis gave the Aggies the lead with a driving layup to the basket. Chitikoudis followed with a strong move in the paint to give A&T a 24-21 lead.
But the Tribe performed well from three-point range, knocking down 11 threes, including Matteus Case's triple that tied the game at 24-24. The two teams went through three ties from then on before Chase Lowe scored on a layup, and Trey Moss hit a three to give the Tribe a 35–30 halftime lead.
Shell did return for the second half, but the Tribe never lost the lead. Midway through the second half, Glasper hit two free throws to cut the Tribe's lead to 53-50. William & Mary outscored the Aggies 16-5 over the next six minutes to take a 69-55 lead with four minutes to play. Gabe Dorsey, Lowe and Moss each had 18 points. Dorsey knocked down five 3-pointers, and Moss made three of them.
“We weren't as sharp defensively as we needed to be,” Moss said. “That was one of my concerns coming into the game. I knew we had to be very sharp because 47 percent of their shots came on threes. If they missed a few times, they got the offensive rebound, and then there were threes., which really hurt us.”
Glasper led the Aggies with 21 points. Chitikoudis added 16 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double. Freshmen Jalal McKie had 13 points and a career-high nine rebounds on 6-for-13 shooting. Sophomore Evan Joyner finished the afternoon with 10 points and seven boards.
“It's clear there's a lot of room for growth,” Ross said. But there are some opportunities for that growth within our program. That is a nice thought for me.”
