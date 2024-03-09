China Sports Weekly (3.3-3.9)-Xinhua

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) — Here are the latest Chinese sports headlines from the past week:

1. Shenzhen will host the 2025 FIBA ​​Women's Asia Cup

Members of the gold medalist team China celebrate during the 2023 FIBA ​​Women's Asia Cup awards ceremony in Sydney, Australia, July 2, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

The FIBA ​​Regional Office – Asia announced on March 7 that the 2025 FIBA ​​Women's Asia Cup will take place from July 13 to 20, 2025 in Shenzhen, China.

This is the fourth time a city in China has hosted the region's premier women's national team competition. The previous three were Wuhan in 2015, Qinhuangdao in 2005 and Shanghai in 1984.

The city of Shenzhen hosted the 2019 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup draw ceremony and Group G matches, as well as the 2004 U18 Women's Asia Cup. The city will also host the U18 Women's Asia Cup in 2024.

2. China becomes the ultimate goal in the World Cup final: new coach Ivankovic

Newly appointed head coach of the China national football team, Branko Ivankovic, attends a press conference in northern China's Tianjin municipality, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Branko Ivankovic, the new head coach of the Chinese national football team, said on March 8 that his main goal is to help China reach the third round of the Asian qualifiers, with the ultimate goal of participating in the World Cup.

It was the Croatian's first appearance since his appointment in February by the Chinese Football Association (CFA). He believes the new role will be a big challenge, but he is confident the team can achieve good results if everyone works together.

China are third in Group C of the Asian qualifiers after beating Thailand 2-1 and then losing 3-0 to South Korea in their first two matches. The top two teams in each group advance to the next round, where 18 teams compete for World Cup tickets.

“Our main goal is to reach the last 18, and we will work on building a strong national team. Our ultimate goal is to qualify for the World Cup,” Ivankovic said.

3. Chinese rower Sun selected the IOC's five female stars to watch in Paris 2024

Sun Yingsha of China celebrates his goal in the match against Hayata Hina of Japan during the women's team final at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea, February 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Chinese table tennis player Sun Yingsha, who has been world No. 1 in women's singles since July 2022, was included on the IOC's list of five female stars to watch in Paris 2024.

The 23-year-old, the reigning women's singles world champion, is aiming to become the first table tennis athlete to win three gold medals at one Olympic Games in singles, team and mixed doubles.

4. Chinese Yuan takes first WTA title in Austin

Yuan Yue of China poses after the final of the WTA 250 ATX Open in Austin, the United States on March 3, 2024.

Eighth seed Yuan Yue defeated sixth seed Wang Xiyu 6-4, 7-6 (4) to win her first WTA title in the all-Chinese final at the ATX Open in Austin, Texas, in the United States on 3 March.

Yuan, the world number 68, spent two hours and 13 minutes on seven match points to beat 64th-ranked Wang, who came from 5-2 down to claw back a tiebreak in the second set.

With the win, Yuan became the 15th player from mainland China to win a WTA title. The match also witnessed the first all-Chinese final outside Asia since Zheng Jie overtook Li Na in the 2006 Estoril Championship.

5. Zhang Zhilei loses to Joseph Parker despite two knockdowns

Zhang Zhilei (R) strikes in the WBO Interim World Heavyweight title fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

China's Zhilei Zhang defeated New Zealander Joseph Parker twice but failed to protect the title as Parker outwitted the two-time Olympian to claim a majority decision in the WBO Interim World Heavyweight title fight.

The win earned Parker the WBO interim title, who afterwards confirmed that a rematch clause means he will face Zhang again.