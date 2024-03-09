9 Black Bears Top #12/11 Minutemen, 2-1





Next game: UMass 3/9/2024 | 19:00 ESPN+ 92.9 FM | 100.5 FM March 09 (Sat) / 7:00 PM UMass History ORONO, Maine The #9 University of Maine men's hockey team topped #12/11 UMass 2-1 on Friday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Alfond Arena. With the win, the Black Bears clinched third place and a home ice spot in the quarterfinals of the Hockey East Tournament. The Minutemen took a 1-0 lead just three minutes into the game Bradley Nadeau evened things out before the first break. Thomas Freel finally broke the deadlock with 4:17 to play in the third period with a power-play goal. Albin Boija a save at the left post in the final minute secured the 2-1 victory. #9 Maine 2, #12/11 UMass 1 March 8, 2024 | Orono, Maine

Alfond Arena COMMENTS Maine had a 29-26 edge in shots on goal.

The Black Bears went 1-for-3 on the power play, while UMass went 0-for-3.

Albin Boija made 26 saves in moving to 8-5-1 on the year.

made 26 saves in moving to 8-5-1 on the year. Maine now has an overall record of 60-28-10 in the all-time series with UMass, the Black Bears are 36-9-2 at Alfond Arena.

With the win, Maine reached a home ice quarterfinal in the Hockey East Tournament for the first time since the 2011-12 season (the Black Bears had reached a home quarterfinal in 2019-2020, but the tournament was canceled).

Maine is now 13-9-1 in Hockey East and has reached 13 conference wins for the first time since going 15-10-2 in 2011-12.

With a third-place finish in the Hockey East standings, Maine has posted its best finish in the conference since tying for third in 2009-10.

Bradley Nadeau scored his 17th goal of the season and now has 40 points for the year.

scored his 17th goal of the season and now has 40 points for the year. Jos Nadeau He recorded his 25th assist of the season and now has 40 points on the year.

He recorded his 25th assist of the season and now has 40 points on the year. This is the first time Maine has had a pair of 40-point getters since 2011-2012 (three players) Bradley Nadeau And Jos Nadeau are the first Maine rookies to reach 40 points in a season since Teddy Purcell in 2006-07.

And are the first Maine rookies to reach 40 points in a season since Teddy Purcell in 2006-07. Thomas Freel scored his sixth goal of the season and now has 20 points for the year… it was his first game-winning goal of the season.

scored his sixth goal of the season and now has 20 points for the year… it was his first game-winning goal of the season. Harrison Scott registered his 12th assist of the season and reached 25 points.

registered his 12th assist of the season and reached 25 points. Maine now has four points of more than 25 points in a season for the first time since 2017-18. RECORDS Maine: 21-10-2, 13-9-1 Hockey East

UMass: 11-19-3, 12-9-2 Hockey East NEXT ONE

