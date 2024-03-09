Hot Board: Next Michigan Football Running Back Coach Candidates
With the news that Mike Hart will not return to Michigan as running backs coach, attention turns to who will replace him.
This isn't unexpected news, so new head coach Sherrone Moore already has a list of names he would be interested in and a top candidate may already be on the list. This is a major hire for Moore, not only because of how important the running back position is in Michigan's offense, but also because Hart is a coach his players love.
The obvious internal candidate is former Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson. Robinson is very popular among recruits and has already made an impact on the program in his role in campus recruiting. He would certainly do well on the course, and his ties to Florida would be helpful.
With so many internal promotions already, Moore appears poised to make a big hire with a running back opening. Robinson can continue to be useful to the program in many ways, but they need to be taken into account.
DeMarco Murray, RB coach, Oklahoma
We reported early in Moore's tenure that contact might have been made with DeMarco Murray, running back legend and coach at Oklahoma. Now the position was not open and we don't know how seriously the possibility of coming to Ann Arbor was discussed.
Murray would be an absolute home runner. He played his high school ball at powerhouse Bishop Gorman, was a star at Oklahoma, was a star in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, and has been a strong coach and recruiter since returning to his alma mater.
Time will tell if Murray would consider leaving to join his former teammate at Michigan, but it's the signing Moore could be looking for.
Jonathan Wallace, RB coach, Kansas
One of the rising stars in college football coaching is Kansas running backs coach Jonathan Wallace. Wallace has been named to the AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute and is consistently listed on top emerging lists.
The Kansas running back room under Wallace was one of the best in the country. Last season, Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr. rushed. to a total of 1,808 yards, which ranked fourth among FBS programs during the regular season.
Moore wants young and energetic coaches and Wallace fits that bill.
Nate Cole, RB coach, Toledo
If Moore wants to make waves in Ohio, he need look no further than Toledo running backs coach Nate Cole. The Rockets run game was exciting under Cole with Doak Walker Award watchlist backs, All-MAC honors and one of the best rushing attacks in the conference.
Before moving to the sidelines, Cole worked as a DPP. He was one of the best recruiters in the MAC. Cole was also an offensive line coach in the past, which would benefit him at Michigan. He may not be the big name, but his coaching, recruiting abilities and connections in Ohio make him a strong candidate.
Kenni Burns, head coach, Kent State
Another Midwestern name to keep an eye on is Kent State head coach Kenni Burns.
Burns was just named head coach and may not want to return to a job anytime soon, but Kent State is one of the toughest jobs in the country. Burns is one of the most respected coaches in the industry and has received high praise from former bosses PJ Fleck and Chris Klieman.
Burns has a lot of experience at just 40 years old, coaching running backs at Minnesota and Western Michigan. He won national championships as a WR coach at North Dakota State and held the titles of assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator.
Other names to consider: Kam Martin UCF, Issac Reed EMU, Cory Patterson Purdue
