All-Africa Games 2023: DRC shows its ambitions – At a glance





The DRC will participate in the XIII All-Africa Games, which start on Friday, March 8 in Accra, Ghana. The Leopards will compete in 15 disciplines and hope to improve on the 12 medals they won during the last edition in Rabat. As the the Ghanaian capital. Of the 15 disciplines that will represent the DRC, only 3 are already in Accra: karate, table tennis and badminton. “We have nothing to worry about,” says a source close to the Sports Ministry, who reassures us “the rest of the delegation will leave Kinshasa this Saturday, and that all selected disciplines will be well represented”. Things are going better than in Rabat The Leopards travel to Ghana with the mission to do better than in Rabat in 2019. In the Cherifian Kingdom, the Congolese won twelve medals, including two gold and ten bronze. This mission must be fulfilled despite the smaller number of disciplines selected for this thirteenth edition compared to the previous year. In Morocco, the DRC was represented by 17 disciplines, while in Ghana it will be represented by only 15 disciplines: athletics, cycling, badminton, wrestling, swimming, tennis, basketball, boxing, weightlifting, handball, taekwondo, volleyball, judo, karate and table tennis. Martial arts, the great hope of the DRC Of the twelve medals won at the All-Africa Games in Morocco, 10 were won by martial arts, including 5 by boxing, for which the only two silver medals were won. For this year's edition, the DRC's hopes will be more focused on combat sports, including boxing, which will feature the 26 best athletes, including the 15 medalists of the last African Championships, five of whom are reigning African champions : Pita Kabeji, Steve Kulenguluka and Boniface Zengala Boniface for the men, and Marcela Sakobi and Jorbelle Malewu for the women. Wrestling is also one of the DRC's biggest dreams, with athlete Mbo Isomi, winner of two bronze medals in Morocco and gold medalist at the last Jeux de la Francophonie in Kinsahsa, just like his teammate Mukendi Kabeya. Judo, taekwondo and karate would also like to take home medals. Pamphile Mbaka, Secretary General of the Congo Karate Federation, believes in the success of his team. The athletes have had a long time to prepare and we are confident that we have something to show for it,” he stated. Handball: one of the great expectations of team sports Just like in Rabat, handball should again bring the DRC at least one medal. In the Cherifian Kingdom, only the women's team managed to take home a bronze medal, but in Accra, given the absence of certain countries, there are high hopes that both versions will finish on the podium. On the men's side, only Egypt, which finished in the top 5 at the last AFCON, will participate in the 2024 All-Africa Games. The DRC, which finished sixth, is the favorite for the podium. In the women's category, only Angola and Cameroon were in the top 5 at the African Cup of Nations last year, with the DRC, who finished sixth, also among the favorites for the podium. The final assessment will take place on the evening of March 23, at the end of the Games.

