University of Colorado Athletics

Magdalena Luczak

Philip Wahlqvist

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS In one of Colorado's most unique environments in ski racingAndwon the individual national slalom championships on the third day of the NCAA Ski Championships Friday night at Howelsen Hill.

Although the Buffs slipped to third place in the team rankings, they closed the gap to first place. Utah leads with 444.5 points, while Denver is second with 401 and Colorado is third with 393.5. Utah had a 56-point lead over CU to start the day and remains 51 points ahead of the Buffs entering Saturday's 20K classic races.

“I think Magda and Filip are the best skiers and they performed and with all the pressure on it was quite amazing to see,” said Alpine Coach Ian Lochhead. “We had to do a lot tonight, we may not have done enough, but we fought hard. I honestly couldn't be more proud of the team, how they prepared, and I think we are good enough to win the national championship to win.” And maybe not, but if you have a big goal, that's how it goes. It's not over until it's over, we're still all in, we're keeping our fingers crossed and hoping for something crazy with the Scandinavian team tomorrow.”

Luczak put herself in elite company after winning Wednesday's GS race, winning the two individual titles and winning her third overall individual national championship. She joins Lucie Zikova as the only two women to do so in CU history and becomes only the ninth women's alpine skier in NCAA history to capture the titles and the eighth women's alpine skier in history of the NCAA who has won three or more individual NCAA championships.

“It's great, but I'm also very proud of the whole team. We handled the pressure very well, especially in the second run,” said Luczak. “That's the advantage of racing in college, that you don't get this feeling anywhere else. I couldn't do it without my team, they helped me and calmed me down for the second run, I was very nervous so without them I couldn't have done it.”

Walhqvist also put himself in elite company with the title, his fourth victory of the season, as he becomes only the third skier in CU history to win four or more slalom races in a season, joining John Skajem in 1986 with four and only behind David Ketterer's total of five in 2017.

“It was definitely super awesome,” Wahlqvist said. “That was one of my main goals this season to win races, I feel like I achieved that. I came here to win races, and I feel like I've done that, and when I get to the starting gate, I know I can win, especially in slalom. This race is by far the coolest and biggest race I've ever skied. Normally I'm not nervous at the start, but I felt it on the second run. It was just me and the starting referee, but when I won, everyone was there, which was great.

In the women's race Julia Toiviainen didn't have the first run she wanted, sitting in 28th, but used the 12th fastest second run to move up six places and finish 22nd. Dingsleder started 33rd, but rose after the first point to 22nd and then another four places to 18th.

On the men's side, Ryder Sarchett started 23rd and moved up to 18th after the first run, then threw down the fourth-fastest second run to move up another 10 spots to eighth, where he earned second-team All-America honors. Etienne Mazellier started 29th and was solid in 16th after the first run, but hit some bumps on his second run and dropped three places to 19th.

NEXT ONE: The final day of the 2024 collegiate season is Saturday morning here at Howslesn Hill for the 20K classic mass start races. The women start the day at 10 a.m., followed by the men at 12 noon.

WHAT IT MEANS: The biggest comeback in NCAA history occurred in 2013, when CU came back from 53 points behind Vermont to claim the championship. Saturday would require a similar effort, and while it's possible, CU will likely need some help from Utah, which is having an off day. Still, the goal for the Buffs is to go out and play to their potential and let the chips fall where they may. Regardless, the Buffs put on a show among coaches here in Steamboat and beyond Jana Weinberger and Ian Lochhead look bright.

INDIVIDUAL NCAA CHAMPIONS:

Luczak and Wahlqvist's titles give CU 106, the most in the nation, with 104 of them NCAA titles (plus two AIAW).

Luczak won her third individual NCAA championship and joined a list of only 10 others in CU history, and only one other women's alpine skier, as she ties Lucie Zikova for the most with three titles.

These are the Buffs' 20th and 21st titles in slalom, 16th men's title and only fifth women's title.

Luczak's title is the first women's slalom title for CU since Zikova won in 2008.

Walhqvist's title is the first in men's slalom since David Ketterer won the title in 2017.

Luczak's women's alpine sweep of the NCAA Individual Championships is the ninth in NCAA history, and the second in a row after Luczak dethroned Utah's Madison Hoffman in both races. Since 2018, the women's alpine titles have been swept four times. This is only the second time in CU history that this has happened, along with Zikova in 2008.

Luczak became the eighth woman to win three or more individual NCAA championships in women's alpine skiing, and is just one behind the NCAA record of four held by Denver's Kristine Haugen (2013-16). She is the fifth woman in NCAA history to win three titles, with at least one in each discipline, and she is the eighth woman to win at least one title in each discipline.

ALL-AMERICANS:

CU picked up three more All-America honors, with Luczak and Wahlqivst earning first team honors for their wins and Sarchett a second-place finish for his eighth-place finish.

CU now has nine championship All-America honors and the Buffs have 556 in their history, 315 men and 242 women.

CU now has 320 first-team All-America honorees, including 180 for men's skiers and 140 for women.

Sarchett picks up his first All-America honor and becomes the 213th skier in CU history to earn All-America honors.

Luczak picked up her third All-America honor, all three first-team honors. Wahlqvist picked up his second honor, the other coming as second team honors in GS on Wednesday.

CU now has 103 All-America honors in slalom, 53 among women and 50 among men.

ALPINE NOTE FOR MEN

Wahlqvist picked up his fourth collegiate victory, all in slalom this season, and capped off his stellar freshman season with 13 of 14 races, including 12 top 10 finishes and 10 top five finishes, including seven podiums and four wins. He won four of seven slalom races this season and is only the third skier in CU history to win more than half of his slalom starts in a season.

Sarchett recovered from a DNF in the GS race to finish eighth in the slalom race, his fourth top 10 of the season in nine starts and second in four slalom starts.

Mazellier finished a consistent freshman campaign with his 12th top 20 in 12 completed races of 14. He finished each of his final 11 races and with five top 10s in that span.

ALPINE NOTES FOR WOMEN

Luczak capped off one of the most dominant women's alpine seasons in CU history. In six starts, she won four races and finished second in the other two, winning two NCAA individual championships. She sets the CU record for highest race win percentage in a season at 67 percent and her record against the field that finished the races was an astonishing 176-2, or 98.9%.

Dingsleder capped her lone season at CU with another top 20 performance, placing 18th, her 11th of the season. Her incredible career at both Westminster and Colorado included finishing 40 of 51 races, with 38 of 40 in the top 20 and 26 in the top 10, including 14 top five finishes, eight podium appearances and three race wins.

Toiviainen ended her career with a 22nd place. Like Dingsleder, her storied career featured impressive numbers, including finishing an astonishing 49 of 53 race starts with 48 in the top 20, 35 in the top 10 and 19 in the top five, including 12 podium appearances and five race wins.

TEAM STANDINGS (During 6 of 8 races): 1. Utah, 444.5; 2. Denver, 401; 3. Colorado, 393.5; 4. Dartmouth, 278; 5. State of Montana, 251; 6. Alaska Anchorage, 227; 7. Vermont, 219; 8. New Hampshire, 149; 9. Westminster, 136; 10. Middlebury, 132; 11. St. Michael's, 81.5; 12. Alaska Fairbanks, 72; 13. Colby, 63.5; 14. Michigan Tech, 43; 15.Harvard, 31; 16. Bowdoin, 17; 17. St. Lawrence, 15; 18. Boston College and Nevada, 10; 20. Plymouth State, 9; 21. Bates, 6; 22. Northern Michigan and Williams, 1.

WOMEN'S SLALOM (30 collegiate finishers): 1. Magdalena Luczak ,CU, 1:25.43; 2. Madison Hoffman, UU, 1:25.56; 3. Nora Brand, DU, 1:25.91; 4. Sara Rask, DU, 1:25.95 and Ella Bromee, UAA, 1:25.95; 6. Mika Anne Reha, MID, 1:26.07; 7. Kristiane Bekkestad, MSU, 1:26.21; 8. Carmen Nielssen, UAA, 1:26.30; 9. Zoë Zimmermann, DAR, 1:26.32; 10. Allie Resnick, DAR, 1:26.35. Other CU Finishers: 18. Denise Dingsleder , 1:27.09; 22. Julia Toiviainen 1:27.74.