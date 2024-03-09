BCCI announces Test Cricket Incentive Scheme for Indian men after 4-1 win over England in Dharamsala | Cricket news





BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the launch of a Test Cricket Incentive Scheme for the senior Indian men's team following their win over England at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

India wrapped up the series 4-1 with an innings and 64-run demolition of the visitors before Shah announced the plan that will serve as a financial boost for the players in the Test team.

“From the 2022-2023 season onwards, the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' will serve as an additional reward structure over and above the existing match fee for Test matches, set at INR 15 lakhs,” Shah wrote on X. I am pleased to announce the commencement of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for seniors, a move aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our valued athletes. From the 2022-2023 season onwards, the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' will serve as an additional pic.twitter.com/Rf86sAnmuk — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 9, 2024 Under the proposed structure, players who have featured in the playing 40 crore corpus for the scheme. As per Shah's table, a player who plays 5-6 to six Tests in a nine-match season will receive INR 30 lakh per match, as against the regular 15 lakh per match. The salary will double from Rs 22.5 lakh per match to Rs 45 lakh for each player who plays in at least 75 per cent of matches in a cycle. As previously reported by The Indian Express, it is learned that the board has decided to redraw the salary structure after wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan ignored the team management's calls to play domestic cricket, and instead opted to opt out preparing for the IPL starting. next month. The push for the move and importance of Ranji Trophy cricket was also echoed by Indian captain Rohit Sharma recently. Jin logon ko bhookh hai, hum unhi logon ko mauka denge (We only give opportunities to those who are hungry), Rohit said after the Ranchi Test. Test cricket is the toughest format. If you want to excel and achieve success in this format, you must show the hunger. It turns out who is not hungry and who should not live here. This father is active. People who are hungry and want to play under tough conditions will be given preference. (It becomes clear who is not hungry and who does not want to stay here. Those who are hungry, who want to play in tough conditions, are given preference). It's very simple, he said. IPL is a very good format for us but this is the toughest format and difficult to excel. You have to work hard to win. The last three wins have not been easy, bowlers had to play long spells, batsmen had to grind it out. It's difficult, he added. The Ranji Trophy semi-finals were riveting! @MumbaiCricAssocThe march to the final was aided by a brilliant batting recovery, while the other semi-final hangs in the balance until the final day – Madhya Pradesh needs more than 90 runs to win, Vidarbha needs 4 wickets. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 5, 2024 Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar had also highlighted the importance of Ranji matches after Mumbai's semi-final win over Tamil Nadu last week. The Ranji Trophy semi-finals were riveting! @MumbaiCricAssocs' march to the final was aided by a brilliant batting recovery as the other semi-final hangs in the balance until the final day – Madhya Pradesh needs more than 90 runs to win, Vidarbha needs 4 wickets. Throughout my career, I remained passionate about playing for Mumbai whenever I got an opportunity. Growing up, we had almost seven to eight Indian players in our dressing room, and it was fun playing alongside them, Tendulkar wrote on X. When players from India turn up for their national teams, it increases the quality of play for youngsters, and sometimes new talent is discovered. It also gives the national players the opportunity to sometimes rediscover the basics. With top players participating in domestic tournaments, over time, fans will also follow and support their domestic teams much more,” Tendulkar added.

