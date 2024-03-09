5 Biggest USC Football Position Battles of Spring Camp

USCFootball.com continues its 2024 spring camp preview list series, with the top five position battles heading into spring training. Here are the five position groups we'll be watching most closely USC football practices start Tuesday, March 19.

5. Tight end

The contenders: Carson Tabaracci, Quay Eldridge, Joey Olsen

Rode: Of Lake McRee Still injured, USC's jump ball tight ends have combined to catch one college-level pass. Carson Tabaracci appears to be the leader of the group at this point, but this is a position that is wide open. A big source from Tabaracci, Eldridge or Olsen could provide a role in the fall. Freshmen Walter Matthews And Walker Lyon don't sign up until the summer, which should give Tabaracci, Eldridge and Olsen an edge in the battle for TE1. Tabaracci is also considered more of an H-back, which should give Eldridge a chance to establish himself as a more traditional blocking tight end in camp.

4. The right side of the attack line

The right guards: Jonah Monheim, Mason Murphy, Orange Noah, Jason Zandamela, Gino Quinones

The right tackle candidates: Mason Murphy, Tobias Raymond, Cooper Lovelace

Rationale: To be completely transparent, it's difficult to determine the line of attack at this point. This arrangement of players presupposes Elijah Paige is the left tackle, Emmanuel Pregnon plays left guard again and Jonah Monheim is in the middle. As an offensive line coach Josh Henson ends up going with someone else in the middle, like a true freshman Jason Zandamelathen Pregnon and Monheim are the starting guards.

USC is much deeper at guard than at tackle. With the players currently in the room, Mason Murphy would be a good bet to win the right tackle job if he performs well in the spring. It's also possible that USC adds another tackle in the transfer portal after spring ball. That is the unit's greatest need.

If Monheim plays center, Murphy or Orange Noah become the leaders who win USC's right guard job. Gino Quinones should be included here as well, but it's unclear how healthy he is after suffering a season-ending lower leg injury against Nevada last year.

3. Cornerback

The contenders: Jacob Covington, John Humphrey, The Carlos Nicholson, Prophet Brown, Marcelles Williams

Rationale: The cornerback position will look very different for USC next season. Morning Jackson (11 starting in 2023) and Christian Roland-Wallace (8 starts) are no longer on the schedule. Jackson transferred to Alabama and Roland-Wallace went to the NFL Draft.

When he was healthy, Jacob Covington played very well for USC last season. If he can stay on the field, he has a good chance of getting a starting role. UCLA transfer John Humphrey and Mississippi State transfer The Carlos Nicholson They all come to USC with a lot of experience. Humphrey played for new USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn last season and has logged 19 starts in his college career. Nicholson started seven games for the Bulldogs last season. Both transfers will push for starting roles.

Behind these three on the depth chart before the spring, at least initially on paper Prophet Brown And Marcelles Williams. Brown excelled in the Holiday Bowl last season, his second career start, allowing just three catches for 10 yards on five targets. Williams, whose brother Max spent the past five seasons as a USC safety, is the Trojans' highest-rated defensive recruit from the most recent recruiting cycle. He's the most draft-ready cornerback in USC's 2024 class, and a big spring camp could ultimately push him to the two-deep in the fall.

2. Defensive End/Rush End

The contenders: Jamil Mohammed, Braylan Shelby, Nate Clifton, Anthony Luke, Kamery Fountain

Rationale: USC's defensive line struggled against inferior opponents last year and the unit's production dried up against better teams. In the Trojans' four games against ranked opponents in the regular season, the team averaged half a sack and three tackles for loss per game. It wasn't a group that opponents feared, which new USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn will try to change.

Solomon Byrd was the most productive edge rusher on USC's roster last season. He has exhausted his eligibility. Jamil Mohammed, who will return in 2024, had a strong season but did not record a sack in USC's last six regular season games. This group is begging for one or two real difference makers and everyone in the room should get a chance to make an impact come spring ball.

Nate Clifton is an intriguing addition from Vanderbilt. He is versatile and can be positioned anywhere along the defensive line. Last season with the Commodores, Clifton started 12 games with 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 5.5 sacks and 18 pressures.

Muhammad and Clifton are the most experienced players in the room, but Braylan Shelby, Anthony Luke And Kamery Fountain have the most benefit. All three players were top 60 prospects in their respective high school classes and have the potential to become the feared edge rusher that USC didn't have last season. Sam Greene, Devan ThompkinsDJ Peevy and true freshmen Lorenzo Cowan will also have the opportunity to show their skills this spring.

1. Quarterback

The contenders: Miller Mos, Jayden Maiava

Rationale: Because of how important the position is, the quarterback battle has to be No. 1 on this list. Miller Mos should have an edge over the UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava as he has spent the last two seasons under Lincoln Riley. But Maiava has more experience as a starting QB in college (858 career offensive snaps compared to 171 for Moss).

Maiava started 11 games in his second season at UNLV last year. He threw for 3,085 yards, 17 touchdowns and ten interceptions. He also rushed for 277 yards and three scores. Moss earned his first career start in USC's 42-28 Holiday Bowl victory over Louisville in December. He threw for 372 yards and six touchdown passes.

“We'll let those guys fight it out.” Lincoln Riley said in February about Moss and Maiava. “That's what it's all about. I think there are two starter-level players in that room, two guys who have already proven it in different ways. They'll both definitely get their chance here.”

Our initial reading is that Moss wins the job. Although of course he will have to earn it.

