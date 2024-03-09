Gremlins hockey season ends in 5-0 loss to Cranes | News, sports, jobs

Sports
PLYMOUTH – On Friday, the Houghton Gremlins hockey team continued their hunt for a second state title. Standing in their way was a familiar rival in the Bloomfield Hills-Cranbrook-Kingswood Cranes. When the final buzzer sounded, the Cranes were the team that advanced to the title game, thanks to a 5-0 win at USA Hockey Arena.
For Houghton, their third defeat of the season was the hardest to swallow.“(The game) kind of rolled towards us,” said Gremlins coach Micah Stipech. “We kept fighting, but we had some mistakes and failures; Bad luck that hasn't really happened to us yet this year.”
The Gremlins finished their season with only two losses to in-state teams out of the three they surrendered.
“We felt prepared” Stipech said. “We were confident, and it just didn't go the way we wanted, but we're proud of them. It was a great group that had a great year.”
In the first period, Houghton drew an early power play, but they could not get any pucks through to Cranes goaltender Garrett Dudlar, except for one shot from co-captain Michael Maillette, whose shot Dudlar stopped with his blocker in the crossbar. After that, the Gremlins continued to pressure the Cranes' defense, but time and time again they bent but didn't break.
If that Maillette shot had gone in, the Gremlins felt like they would have had the momentum.
“Being first in a momentum game is important,” Stipech said. “Mikey's shot that went off the crossbar goes in and we get the first one, maybe it's a different game.”
Things were finally settled for the Cranes when Gremlins defenseman Jack Rudak was whistled for a penalty at 11:06. It took just over a minute after the call, but a broken play put the Cranes on the board.
Forward Michael Horton jumped on a puck to Lee's left, near the goal line. He tried to feed the puck to forward Nick Timbo, who crashed the net. Timbo couldn't hold the puck, but threw the pass in the high slot. Forward Gianluca DiSalvo, who was at the left point, dropped to the high slot after picking up the puck and fired a shot through traffic that beat Gremlins goalie Bryan Lee at 12:14. Houghton played well after the Cranes' goal. scored and continued to put pressure on Dudlar. With just 45 seconds left, Dudlar made what felt like 10 saves in a matter of seconds. Junior winger Jace DeForge attempted a turnover and was stopped. Sophomore winger Connor Arko jumped on the rebound, but his shot, and his own rebound, were both stopped by Dudlar. The puck bounced back to DeForge, who shot again. The rebound bounced into the slot of senior defenseman Noah Kreipke. Kreipke's first shot attempt was blocked, but he got the puck back and fired another shot that was kicked away by Dudlar.
That series was a turning point for the Cranes.
'They picked up a goalkeeper from Compuware halfway through the year' Stipech said. “He was really good. He was huge. The first time this year we were left out. So there are many first-time situations this year. We kept fighting, but if one fell it would have been huge.”
A bit of bad news for Houghton entering the second period was the loss of senior defenseman Wyatt Jenkins, who was injured in the first and did not return.
In the second period, the Cranes got a second power play when junior center Jay Halonen was called for roughing. The Gremlins kept Cranbrook off the board until the final 10 seconds, when Timko got the puck back to defenseman David Schmitt at the right point. Schmitt fired a shot down the ice that found its way into the back of the net at 3:26.
Halonen was whistled for another penalty at 5:41, and although the Cranes did not score on that power play, they scored about a second later while he was still coming out of the box. Forward Caleb Goldstein scored for Cranbrook at the 7:42 mark when he knocked a rebound past Lee. At that point in the match the shots were even at 14-14. After that goal, Stipech called his timeout to try to rally. From then on, Houghton dominated the game, beating the Cranes 8-1 over the next six minutes, but he still had nothing to show.
In the third period, the Gremlins, who had nine seconds of power play time left late in the second period, scored nearly eight seconds when co-captain Michael Maillette fed the puck from behind the front net to DeForge, but Dudlar was there again to score the to make salvation.
Just 16 seconds later, the Cranes took a 4-0 lead when Lee fell trying to stop a Timko turnover. The puck hit the post to Lee's right and bounced straight to DiSalvo, who buried it.
Leading 4-0, the Cranes took advantage one last time at 8:51 when Horton took a lead and skated down the left boards past a pair of Houghton defenders. He fired a wrist shot from near the left face-off dot that beat Lee over the glove for the goal.
The final seven minutes of the match slowed down as both teams played more physically, leading to multiple penalties in both directions. However, neither team found the net again.
Lee finished his afternoon with 16 saves in the loss. Dudlar stopped all 35 shots the Gremlins threw at him.
