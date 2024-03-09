Symbolic gold for Shackleton, Pickard and Twomey

March 9, 2024 | Francesca Bullock

On International Women's Day, three of the British Para table tennis teams shone in doubles at the ITTF Lignano Masters Para Open in Italy.

Fliss Pickard and 13-year-old Bly Twomey took gold in women's 14 class and Megan Shackleton combined with Serbia's Borislava Peric-Rankovic for gold in women's 5-10 class. World champions Billy Shilton & Paul Karabardak also took bronze in the men's 14 class.

Women's class 5-10

Megan Shackleton (pictured above) teamed up with Class 4 World No. 2 Borislava Peric-Rankovic, the former World and Paralympic Champion and current European Champion from Serbia and they started with a 3-0 win against Sanja Mijatovic and Zorica Popadic from Serbia.

They lost 3-2 to Sandra Mikolaschek of Germany and Flora Vautier of France, but advanced to the quarter-finals where they defeated Irem Oluk and Nergiz Altintas of Turkey 3-1. A 3-1 win against Kang Oejeong & Jung Young A of the Republic of Korea saw them through to the finals and a chance to avenge their earlier defeat to Mikolaschek & Vautier.

Shackleton & Peric-Rankovic did it in style, winning the first set 11-8 and then fighting back from 7-3 to win the second 12-10, with Shackleton taking the third set 11-8 to take the match won 3-0 with a winner in advance.

This was a nice end to the tournament, said Shackleton, especially after the 3-2 defeat to them in the group stage. I'm very happy to have produced great quality in my matches after being disappointed to just be taken out of the singles quarter-final by a good player.

I'm making progress little by little every time and I believe it's coming. Over the past few days I've had to dig deep and I'm really happy to have seen that rewarded, especially next to a player who has won so much in the sport.

Women's class 14

Fliss Pickard & Bly Twomey were 3-1 winners against Wong Yue Ching & Chiu Kan Shan from Hong Kong, China and then showed all their grit and determination to beat Camelia Ciripan & Gabriela Constantin from Romania 3-2 to advance to the semi-finals as group winners.

They led 2-1 against Lucie Hautiere & Morgen Caillaud and had to dig deep again to take the deciding set 11-6 after the European bronze medalists from France were drawn at 2-2.

That put Pickard & Twomey through to the final and a rematch with Ciripan & Constantin and the British duo put in a great performance to beat the Romanian duo 3-0 (11-6 11-7 11-5).

It's incredible to play with Bly, Pickard said, what a fighter she is. It was a fantastic first tournament together and I think we really showed what we are capable of in the final.

“I had an extraordinary time playing with Fliss,” said Twomey, who also won gold in the women's singles, Class 7. “I had to change my style to a slower pace, and I think our doubles was very good and we made tremendous have made progress during our matches.

Romania played great in both games, but I think with the help of our coach (BPTT head coach Andrew Rushton) we mastered their style. This has given me even more confidence for Singapore next week.

Men's class 14

Billy Shilton & Paul Karabardak advanced through their group with a 3-0 win over Zbynek Lambert & Daniel Horut of the Czech Republic and a 3-1 win over Sam Gustafsson & Jonas Hansson of Sweden.

They recovered from dropping the first set by beating Huang Jiaxin & Peng Weinan of China 3-1 in the quarter-final and started their semi-final well by winning the first set against Ben Despineux & Sayed Youssef, but the The Belgian/Egyptian partnership ensured that the result was good and they won the match 3-1.

I think Paul and I had a very good tournament, Shilton said, and I am very happy to have won a medal. I am really proud of the performance we achieved against China. I believe this was the best doubles match we have ever played because they are a great team.

I think our best level together is one of the best in the world and we proved that in patches today. We just have to be more consistent in every game, but I'm very happy with the direction things are going.

I had a tough group in singles, Karabardak said, but I thought I played well. I did my best, but I was upset because I thought I had some good chances. I think the doubles was excellent again, so I'm very satisfied.

Sweden was a good win because they are a top team and I am over the moon to beat China and I think this is the best win we have had as a couple. I'm disappointed because I don't think we performed in the semi-finals, but overall I'm very satisfied and I think we'll get back to our World Cup level, which is very positive for the future.

European bronze medalists Aaron McKibbin & Martin Perry lost their opening Group 2 match against Ben Despineux & Sayed Youssef 3-0 and went out after a 3-1 defeat to Sweden's Michael Azulay and Costa Rica's Steven Roman Chinchilla.

Men's class 4

Chris Ryan and Spaniard Daniel Rodriguez, gold medalists in Brazil last month, ran out 3-0 winners against Edoardo Casati and Manuel Fortuzzi of Italy before being beaten 3-0 by Oleksandr Yezyk of Ukraine and Cha Soo Yong of the Republic of Korea .

They advanced to the quarter-finals after a comfortable 3-0 win against Gaspar Mlakar and Ljubisa Gajic of Slovenia and started well against Jang Yeongjin and Joo Young Dae who took the first set and led 2-1, but the gold medalists from Asian Championship from the Republic of Korea leveled at 2-2, taking the deciding set 11-5 for a 3-2 win.

Men's class 18

Ashley Facey & Joshua Stacey ran out 3-0 winners against Richard Csejtey & Miroslav Jambor of Slovakia and then defeated Tajudeen Agunbiade & Abiola Wali Adesope of Nigeria 3-0 to secure top spot in Group 1 and bid adieu to the quarter-finals.

They took the first set against Bunpot Sillapakong & Chalermpong Punpoo but couldn't find their best form and the Asian Championships bronze medalists from Thailand came back to win the match 3-1.