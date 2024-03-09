India registers unique record in Test cricket after emphatic win in Dharamsala Test | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: When we talk about statistics in cricket, it usually refers to the number of centuries, the total number of runs a batsman has accumulated, or the number of wickets a bowler has taken. The cricket fans also gravitate towards the statistics which add an extra layer of intrigue to the game.

But the Indian cricket team achieved a unique record on Saturday after their emphatic win against England in Dharamsala, which may not have been discussed or highlighted before. With a win over England in the fifth Test by innings and 64 runs, India achieved a win-loss ratio of exactly 1 for the first time in their Test history.

India have emerged victorious in 178 Test matches out of the 579 matches they have played so far, while finishing on the losing side in exactly the same number of matches. Therefore, their profit-loss ratio is one. 222 matches ended in draws, with one match being a draw.

Since 2015, India has the highest win-loss ratio of 2.545 in Test matches, with the next best in this period being Australia's 1.888.

Speaking of the match, Ravichandran Ashwin took a five-wicket haul in his historic 100th Test to help India bowl out England for 195 in the second innings within three days.

He rocked England's top and middle order after the tourists started their innings 259 runs behind and lost five wickets for 103 runs by lunch.

Joe Root resisted with his 84 and was the last man to leave. He was fired by Kuldeep Yadav as India celebrated and the players shook hands.

