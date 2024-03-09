RB coach Mike Hart will not return to Michigan





As first reported by The Detroit News Angelique Chengelis, Michigan Wolverines running backs coach Mike Hart will not return to the program. His contract expired after the 2023 season. Additionally, Chengelis reported that Hart has not been linked to any recent vacancies on any college football or NFL staff. Hart has been with the program since the 2021 season and also served as run game coordinator for the past two years. Under Hart, Michigan has developed guys like Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, the first drafted by the Tennessee titans in the 2022 NFL Draft, and the last to be taken at some point in this spring's NFL Draft. Additionally, Donovan Edwards is expected to take a step forward after a lackluster junior season, and guys like Kalel Mullings, Ben Hall, Cole Cabana and Jordan Marshall all have potential and have spoken highly of Hart in the past. What makes him a good coach now is the way he treats his players, the relationship he builds with his players, said Edwards back in September. He played the game on the field. You have a little more respect for a coach who has done the same thing as you. In my case I could do a few things better than he did in terms of speed. Agility, he has me. This is just the latest domino to fall in an already tumultuous offseason for the Michigan football program. Below are the coaches who left from the 2023 National Championship-winning season. Head Coach Jim Harbaugh – Los Angeles Chargers

Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter – Los Angeles Chargers

Defensive line coach Mike Elston – Los Angeles Chargers

Cornerbacks/Co-Defensive Coordinator Steve Clinkscale – Los Angeles Chargers

Security/Special Teams Coordinator Jay Harbaugh – Seattle Seahawks

Director of Strength and Conditioning Ben Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers Additionally, the Wolverines hired Steve Casula to take over as tight ends coach, while Grant Newsome moved to coaching the offensive line. J.B. Brown was hired to replace Jay Harbaugh as special teams coordinator, while Justin Tress has taken over as director of strength and conditioning. Finally, Wink Martindale (defensive coordinator), Brian Jean-Mary (linebackers coach), LaMar Morgan (defensive backs coach) and Greg Scruggs (defensive line coach) were all added to the coaching staff by head coach Sherrone Moore. It's unclear at this point who will replace Hart, but it's likely Moore has put out feelers in anticipation that this could happen. Moore was all over the place about the other hires made so far, so it wouldn't be surprising if some candidate names are thrown out in the near future. Hopefully Hart can get on his feet and coach somewhere next season.

