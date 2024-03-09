Cheng Ming-Chih causes turmoil as the Paralympic Games champions fall

Gold just over a month earlier in Brazil, but still on his way to a major men's singles title, Chinese Taipei's Cheng Ming-Chih was the man in form at the 2024 ITTF Lignano Masters Para Open, which concluded on Saturday 9 .e March.

The 44-year-old pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year so far.

In Class 4, he defeated China's Cao Ningning, the gold medalist of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, in the semi-finals (11-3, 5-11, 15-13, 11-6), before defeating Germany's Valentin Baus, the current holder of the three major titles, to secure the top prize (11-4, 11-8, 5-11, 11-8).

Valentin Baus, crowned European champion last year and world champion in 2022, found Cheng Ming-Chih a difficult opponent in the past; On his way to gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, he needed the full five games in the penultimate round to secure victory (7-11, 11-6, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9).

Defeats for two sitting gold medalists at the Paralympic Games, it was the same scenario for Turkey's Abdullah Ozturk, Frenchman Fabien Lamirault and for Australian Lei Li Na.

Abdullah Ozturk, in addition to Tokyo, successful in Rio de Janeiro, had to settle for second place in Class 4 men's singles; he was defeated at the last hurdle by Thailand's Wanchai Chaiwut (11-8, 11-4, 11-9).

Similarly, Lei Li Na, gold medalist at the three most recent Paralympic Games, experienced defeat in the Class 9 women's singles final; she lost to Hungary's Alexa Szvitacs (9-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-9).

Defeats in the final, for Fabien Lamirault he, like Valentin Baus, the current holder of the three major titles, witnessed a defeat in the penultimate round in Class 2 men's singles by the Czech Jiri Suchanek (10-12, 11-9 , 11-7, 10-12, 11-6).

Unfortunately for Suchanek there was no gold, he was defeated in the final by the Pole Rafael Czuper (11-9, 11-3, 11-8), the player Lamirault had won in the Tokyo final with a minimal margin (11- 6). , 10-12, 11-5, 7-11, 11-9).

Unexpected results, not necessarily, if we consider Wanchai Chaiwut and Alexa Szvitacs, both started playing the top seeds; moreover, Alexa Szvitacs had defeated Lei Li Na in the final (4-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-9) at the 2022 World Para Championships in Andalusia.

Test times for Lei Lin Na, same for colleague Ma Lin in Class 9 men's singles; gold in 2012 in London, silver more recently in Tokyo, the top seed. He experienced a penultimate round setback at the hands of Great Britain's Joshua Stacey, the No. 5 seed (11-7, 12-10, 7-11, 11-6).

A place in the final, but it was not allowed to be gold, he was defeated by the Ukrainian Lev Kats (11-5, 7-11, 13-11, 11-7); not listed among the leading names in Lignano, the situation belies its status. In November 2022, the 23-year-old was named at number 2 on the Class 9 men's list.

In second place at the expense of Ukraine for Joshua Stacey, for British colleague Aaron McKibbin it was the opposite scenario.

As the No. 4 seed, at the final hurdle he accounted for Maksym Nikolenko, the No. 3 seed (10-12, 13-11, 11-8, 11-8) to capture the men's singles Class 8 title. A round earlier, Nikolenko had stopped the advance of Frenchman Clment Berthier, the top seed (11-5, 11-9, 6-11, 11-5).

Success somewhat against expectations for Aaron McKibbin, according to the seeding it was the same in Class 11 for the men's singles for Kim Gitae of the Republic of Korea, gold medalist at the 2022 World Para Championships in Andalusia.

Occupied third place, after ousting Frenchman Lucas Creange, the top seed, in the quarter-finals (10-12, 9-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-8); he defeated the Polish Maciej Makajew (11-7, 11-6, 7-11, 11-5) and the Australian Samuel von Einem (10-12, 9-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-8) to arrest the title.

Worthy performances, the same was the case in the women's singles by the Indian Sonalban Patel in class 3 and the Israeli Caroline Tabib in class 5.

Sonalban Patel, the No. 3 seed, accounted for Italy's top seed Carlotta Ragazzini (11-8, 6-11, 7-11, 11-4, 11-8) at the final hurdle; in a group event, Caroline Tabib finished ahead of Jung Younga of the Republic of Korea, the top seed and bronze medalist in Tokyo.

Impressive from Sonalban Patel, in Class 4 women's singles, Bhavina Patel was in form; in the semi-finals she was responsible for the Serbian Borislava Peric-Rankovic, gold medalist in Rio de Janeiro and reigning European champion (11-9, 11-8, 11-7).

Progress to the final, but the end result was silver; she was narrowly defeated by Germany's top seed, Sandra Mikolaschek (9-11, 10-12, 11-5, 11-8, 15-13).

Status justified by Mikolaschek, in women's singles it was the same for the hosts Giada Rossi in class 1-2 as for the Ukrainian Maryna Lytovchenko in class 6 and the British Bly Twomey in class 7.

Following this, the Japanese Yuri Tomono won the main prize in class 8, colleague Kanami Furukawa in class 11, a situation that also applied to the Turkey Merve Demir in class 10.

Progress according to program; in men's singles, the winners in Tokyo underlined the fact that they are aiming for the same result in Paris later this year. Korea Republic Joo Youngdae won Class 1, Feng Panfeng Class 3.

Notably, in the semi-finals, Joo Youngdae defeated the Italian Federico Falco (11-9, 11-8, 11-4), the winner a round earlier in contrast to Great Britain's Rob Davies, the gold medalist of the Paralympic Games of Rio 2016. 9-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-5, 11-7). In the final, Joo Youngdae defeated fellow top seed Kim Hakjin (11-8, 11-4, 11-5).

Not to be overshadowed by the Paralympic Games gold medalist in both 2008 and 2016, Denmark's Peter Rosenmeier took the Class 6 title in the men's singles.

The top seed, as expected, it was gold for Rosenmeier, in class 7 for men's singles it was the same outcome for Sayed Youssef of Egypt as in class 10 for Luka Bakic of Montenegro.

Success for Sayed Youssef, later he added the title in the men's doubles class 14, together with the Belgian Ben Despineux; a situation that was normal for the course, each men's doubles partnership consisted of a men's doubles winner.

Joo Youngdae joined forces with Jang Yeongjin, the Class 10 mixed doubles winner alongside Jung Younga, to secure Class 4 gold, Wanchai Chaiwut joined Yuttajak Glinbanchuen to win Class 8; similarly, Lev Kats stood alongside Maksym Nikolenko to secure the Class 18 title.

Similarly, Kim Gitae took the top prize in the Class 22 mixed doubles alongside Turkey's Sumeyra Turk.

Conversely, the only women's singles winners to secure gold on the final day of play were Great Britain's Bly Twomey and Hungary's Alexa Szvitacs. Bly Twomey formed an alliance with Megan Shackleton to win the women's doubles class 5-10; Alexa Szvitacs teamed up with Andras Csonka to success in the Class 17 mixed doubles.

However, Alexa Szvitacs and Bly Twomey weren't the only female players to leave with two titles.

Borislava Peric-Rankovic teamed up with Britain's Megan Shackleton to the women's doubles class 5-10 gold and Serbian compatriot Mladen Circic to success in the mixed doubles class 7.

Similarly, Tian Shiau-Wen of Chinese Taipei in Class 20 became the winner of the women's doubles division alongside Lin Tzu-Yu, the winner of the mixed doubles, along with compatriot Sin Jin-Sian.

Meanwhile, Poland's Krystyna Lysiak and Dorota Nowacka won Class 22 in the remaining women's doubles; in mixed doubles, the partnership formed by the Republic of Korea's Kim Hakjin and Croatia's Helena Dretar-Karic prevailed in class 4.

Not to forget, keeping form, the winners added to their gold collection earlier this year in Egypt, the French duo formed by Clment Berthier and Morgan Caillaud triumphing in mixed doubles class 14.

The game ended in Lignano, attention now turns to Spain; the four-day ITTF Costa Brava Spanish Para Open 2024 starts on Monday 11e March.