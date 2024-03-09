21 NC State hosts gymnastics, #23 Penn State and TWU in Raleigh Sunday





PHILADELPHIA In the penultimate meet of the regular season, the University of Pennsylvania gymnastics team heads to Raleigh on Sunday for a quad meet against NC State, Penn State and Texas Woman's University in the James T. Valvano Arena at the William Neal Reynolds Coliseum. The Quakers are coming off back-to-back quad losses at TWU last Sunday and at Temple on Thursday. Meet 12: Penn vs. NC State, Penn State, Texas Woman's Sunday March 10 | 4:00 PM| Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum | Raleigh, NC

Watch(ACCNX)|Live stats|Introducing notes | Tickets Continuing the trend Although they didn't perform at their best during Thursday's matinee at Temple, the Quakers stuck with the status quo for most of this season, surpassing the 194,000 mark with a 194,275 in the match. Penn has an average of 194.723 this season and with an NQS of 195.170, the Quakers are still very much in the mix as one of the top teams in the region. Strong competition Penn has seen its fair share of worthy competitors lately, taking on a pair of Top 25 opponents in the last two meetings. Last Sunday, the Quakers fell to No. 1 Oklahoma, while on Thursday they dropped a game to No. 21 NC State before playing the Wolfpack again on Sunday. On Sunday, Penn will also face the No. 23 Nittany Lions in the matchup, making it three Top 25 teams facing each other in the final three meetings. The proven back end of the schedule should bode well for the GEC Championships in a few weeks. Rotation notes *During Temple Thursday, Jordan Barrow shared eighth on vault (9,800), with Kiersten Belkoff tied for 10th place (9,775). *Campbell Marrfinished tied for ninth on beam and scored a season-high 9.850. *Emma Daviesplaced fourth with four others on floor (9.850).Sara Kenefickshared 10th out of 9,800. RTN rankings As previously mentioned, NC State (196.620 NQS) and Penn State (196.545) enter the weekend ranked 21st and 23rd respectively in the latest Road To Nationals rankings. Penn (195,170) is at No. 50, while Texas Woman's (194,995) is at No. 54. Follow the action Sunday's meeting will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra at 4 p.m For the latest Penn gymnastics news, follow @PennGym on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, and on the web at PennAthletics.com. #GoPennFight

#FightOnPenn

