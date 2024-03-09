Courts order a new vote for the leadership of BC Crickets and the removal of the president

A judge has ordered new elections for Cricket BC's board after irregularities including improperly cast proxy votes from the Langley, Nanaimo and Allcomers clubs at last November's annual general meeting.

Judge Andrew PA Mayer also removed incumbent Cricket BC president Vimal Hardat, finding he was not actually a member of a cricket club and therefore ineligible to serve as head of the provincial association.

The current controversy dates back to the November 4, 2023 General Meeting of the West Coast Cricket Organization, commonly known as Cricket BC.

Cricket BC has numerous regional affiliate clubs across the province, including on Vancouver Island, in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, and in the Okanagan.

During the November 4 General Meeting, Cricket BC held an election for five positions as vice president, secretary and three general board members.

The petition to the court was filed by Bhavjit Jauhar, Riaz Dawood and Alphonso Franco, both directors of cricket clubs within the broader BC association. All three were defeated by narrow margins in elections for seats on the Cricket BC board.

They alleged voting irregularities, and the judge agreed.

Voting for leadership posts in Cricket BC is done by each of the local member organizations. In the most recent election, eight votes were cast by delegates from various cricket clubs, and 22 by proxy holders.

Both proxy and delegate votes had problems, prompting Judge Mayer to order new elections.

Cricket BC's bylaws say a member in good standing, defined as the club itself, and not an individual, can vote.

The vote is supposed to be cast by the chairman or secretary of each club.

However, of the eight delegate votes cast at the election, only one, by Abbotsford Cricket Club, was actually cast by a director or by someone authorized to vote on behalf of the club.

But BC Cricket leadership, including Hardat, had told clubs they could use delegates to vote, Mayer found.

I believe that Cricket BC's decision to accept delegate votes in the November 2023 election was calculated to influence the outcome of the election, Mayer said in his ruling.

There were also problems with proxy voting. Of the 22 proxy votes cast, Mayer found there were problems with three of them, the Langley Cricket Club, Allcomers Cricket Club and Nanaimo Cricket Club.

Mayer noted that the proxy forms were not filled out properly, or were filled out by people who were not eligible to use them.

The powers of attorney should have been given to another member to vote, in other words to another club that was a member of Cricket BC. But the powers of attorney were assigned to individuals.

Mayer discovered this was a second voting irregularity.

He ordered new elections, to take place no later than March 15 this year.

Mayer then turned his attention to whether Hardat was eligible to become president of Cricket BC, a position he has held since the November 2022 AGM.

The judge ruled that Hardat was not qualified to run for president in the first place. Hardat said he was a life member of the Victoria and District Cricket Association, but Mayer found there was insufficient evidence Hardat had ever paid the required fees.

Since Mr. Hardat is not president of Cricket BC, it is not appropriate for him to preside over the March 2024 election, Mayer said. The new elections will be overseen by the association's vice president and secretary.

The election is currently scheduled for March 15, but Cricket BC will appeal, according to Jauhar, one of three cricketers who filed the petition in court.

He said he worries the next election won't go smoothly either. He and the other petitioners had asked the court to oversee the election, but Mayer denied that request.

READ ALSO: Langley's professional soccer team continues to grow

Jauhar said the problem is a side effect of the growing success and popularity of cricket in Canada, with Cricket BC running multiple divisions, including Premier and Elite divisions, which produce professional players.

Finally, after so many years, players have contracts, Jauhar said. Canada now has its own professional league, GT20, and Cricket Canada is lobbying for more funding.

With more influence comes more money, travel and perks for senior officials at the clubs, Jauhar said.

The three largest clubs in Canada are in BC, Alberta and Ontario. They have a lot of influence over Cricket Canada, Jauhar said.

He blames the problems with the Cricket BC elections (this is the second lawsuit over voting issues in the past year) on people wanting access to high-level positions in provincial cricket organizations.

As for the March 15 vote, Jauhar was not optimistic.

As of Wednesday, March 6, we don't even know the location, he said.

Black Press Media reached out to former President Hardat, and this story will be updated if he responds.