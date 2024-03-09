University School overwhelms Columbus St. Charles in 6-0 win to reach OHSAA hockey state finals

COLUMBUS, Ohio University School is the hottest team on the ice heading to the 2024 OHSAA state hockey finals after a thrilling 6-0 semifinal win Friday against Columbus St. Charles at Nationwide Arena.

The Preppers have outscored their opponents 40-1 since the start of the postseason, scoring their seventh shutout in the last nine games by blanking the Cardinals.

Friday's win sets up a state title showdown Sunday against St. Ignatius, which advanced with a 6-4 win against Toledo St. Franciscus de Sales earlier in the day. The Wildcats and Preppers split two meetings during the regular season, with University winning 5-4 in December, while the Wildcats claimed the Greater Ohio Hockey League tournament title in late January by handing the Preppers a 1-0 loss.

Goalkeeper Noah Caballero, who came into the game with a sparkling 0.89 goals against average, faced just seventeen shots, all of which he deflected. Sam Robinson scored a pair of goals, while Sam Wade added a goal and two assists.

Shorthanded goals from Anthony Messina and Wade in the first period gave University an early lead. Wade set up Messina's count when he made a play and beat the St. Charles defenseman with a loose puck before finding his teammate wide open in the slot.

Sometimes we sat back, sometimes we were aggressive, said college coach Andy Gerow. We kind of trust that these guys will do their job and Sam had a nice read.

Less than a minute later it was Wade who beat his man unassisted for another shorthanded score and a 2-0 Preppers lead. Wade said preparation was key to creating scoring opportunities.

“We knew what they wanted to do with their power play, so we knew what we had to do to get opportunities out of that,” Wade said. It doesn't matter if you have a deficiency. As an attacker you must always try to score.

Luke Palmer added his 27th goal of the season midway through the second and Ethan Roberts opened the third with an assist from Carson Barlow for a five-goal lead. Robinson's unassisted score with seven minutes left completed the scoring.

When the two schools met in January, University came away with a 3-1 win. Gerow said neither team was at full strength in their first meeting, but that didn't change the Preppers' approach.

“We just found a way to put the puck in the back of the net,” Gerow said.

Friday's margin of victory allowed Gerow to play on all three of his lines and get an extended look with contributions from all three, not just their decorated senior class.

“We did it more or less by committee,” Gerow said. The third line, the blue line of Ethan Roberts, Patrick Corcoran, Mark Filippelli and Tyler Ziroc have done very well. They had great shifts in the first and second periods that really set the tone. It's a luxury to have three lines that can buzz a little and never really slow down.

Caballeros' dominance between the pipes also helps.

His mental preparation is incredible, Gerow said. In the second period they got another power play with a 2-0 lead. Some of those stops were key and that's where we were able to score that third goal, but that won't happen if Noah doesn't step up.

Preppers captain Luca Garofalo said his team competes every day in practice against the state's best goaltenders in Caballero and Cooper Pettipiece.

When you're in practice and you can barely bury a puck, you have the best defenseman and the best goalie in the state, Garofalo said. You really understand what they do to get to work and get started with games like this. And that's why we put zeros. It's not by accident.

University advances to seventh state finals. The Preppers are 2-4 in title games, winning in 2003 and 2009. Last year's 6-2 loss to Olentangy Liberty is still fresh in the minds of Garofalo and his teammates, who know the opportunity to make history is theirs is.

When we start playing our game, we know that only we can be ourselves, Garofalo said. The guys in the room want it more than anyone else. We've been grinding since June. We knew ultimately we wanted to play in this game on Sunday and win that trophy. We weren't just happy to be here.