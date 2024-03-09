IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 3 Highlights: India crushes England by one innings to seal Test series 4-1





THE TIMES OF INDIA | Mar 09, 2024 2:46:23 IST India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 3: India took a handy lead of 259 in the first innings and then reduced England to 103 for 5 to stay on course for a comprehensive win in the fifth and final Test on Saturday. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin devastated England's top order with a three-wicket burst on day three of the match and the tourists were staring at their fourth defeat in the series. England captain Ben Stokes fell at the stroke of lunch with the tourists still 156 runs behind. Joe Root was batting on 34 but England's lower order will have to come out of their shell to deny India an innings victory at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Resuming earlier at 473-8, India could add only four runs before losing their last two wickets. England warhorse James Anderson became the first fast bowler to claim 700 Test wickets when he dismissed Kuldeep Yadav (30) who was falling behind. The traveling “Barmy Army” fans gave Anderson a standing ovation, but their morale slumped shortly after England came into bat, having been given a sizeable lead of 259 in the first innings. India brought in Ravichandran Ashwin with Jasprit Bumrah for new ball duties, and the off-spinner bowled Ben Duckett (two) in his first over. The opener had charged so far down the track that he would have been stunned even if he had not bowled. Ashwin struck again in this third over, dismissing Zak Crawley for a duck. Crawley, England's top scorer in the series, could only turn the ball to Sarfaraz Khan with his backward short leg. Ollie Pope made a breezy 19 before attempting a sweep against Ashwin, and Yashasvi Jaiswal took a running catch to dismiss the England vice-captain. Jonny Bairstow hit three sixes for Ashwin in an enthralling duet between two fierce competitors who were both playing their 100th Test. Kuldeep Yadav, who replaced Ashwin in attack, ended Bairstow's entertaining knock of 39, trapping him lbw. Ashwin returned to disturb Stokes' stumps with the final delivery before the lunch break.

