Mahtomedi gathers around a boy who jumped glass during the Minnesota boys state hockey tournament





Gunnar Sather wanted to celebrate with his friends last year when the Mahtomedi boys hockey team won the Class 1A state championship. That's exactly what he did. That barrier in front of him be damned. As the Zephyrs raced to their student section, officially state champions after a game-winner from Jonny Grove in double overtime against Warroad, Sather sprang into action. Literal. He went viral on social media after jumping over the glass at the Xcel Energy Center to join the on-ice celebration. Unfortunately for Sather, that decision ultimately had lasting consequences. The penalties include a two-year suspension from the Xcel Energy Center, an eight-game suspension from baseball last year, including the state championship game, and a two-game suspension from football this year. Additionally, the Minnesota State High School League continued to make an example of Sather this year, preventing him from competing in sectional and state tournaments. “It's unfortunate that he carries the label,” Mahtomedi boys hockey coach Jeff Poeschl said this week. “He is a real character boy.” His classmates agree, and this week they got creative at the boys state hockey tournament to show their support. The Mahtomedi student section showed up for the quarterfinals wearing shirts with the words “FREE GUNNAR” prominently displayed on the front. There is also a drawing that captures the iconic moment when Sather jumped over the glass. “It's great,” said Mahtomedi goalkeeper Charlie Brandt. “He was like the biggest fan ever. Now he can't come to our games. They're showing their support for him and I think that's great.” The shirts started as an idea from a group of Sather's friends, including Ben Mitchell, who was the unofficial spokesman for the movement. He said they came up with the design last week and enlisted the help of an art teacher to help screen print the shirts ahead of the state tournament. “We thought maybe 20 to 30 people would buy the shirts, and we showed up and it was packed,” Mitchell said. “We had no idea it was going to explode.” Mitchell estimated they sold more than 300 shirts this week, adding that the plan is to donate the proceeds to charity to ensure something good comes out of this situation. “It scared us a little bit how much it blew up because we don't want him to get into any more trouble,” Mitchell said. “He stayed out of it and let us do our thing because he doesn't want to give them a reason to punish him anymore.” When asked for his opinion, Mitchell expressed frustration with the way everything has been handled by the Minnesota State High School League. “He's not a bad kid,” Mitchell said. 'It's ridiculous that they decided to make an example of him and impose whatever punishment they could. There was nothing malicious about his idea of ​​jumping through the glass. In this way they made it much bigger than necessary.”

