View: Whatever is true about India's development, the opposite is also true
When the train left without a driver, I assume there was chaos and urgent meetings between railway officials at the first station – but in no way to suggest that this was a crazy thing. It was done with the implicit understanding that this was India, and such things – or even crazier ones – are all in a day's work.
The foreign press hailed this story as an example of the chaos and madness of India's infrastructure, with ironic headlines such as “Runaway Indian train ignores driver, departs.” The Indians became completely patriotic and complained to X that the foreign press only wrote about the accidents in India. “What about the fact that we are the world leader in AI?!” The arguments became polarized and nonsensical, awash in illiterate nonsense.
Neither side seems to realize that what is true about India's development, the opposite is also true – which is quite unique among nations. I'll give you two examples.
#1 There is a very luxurious high-rise building in a suburb of Mumbai, which has state-of-the-art technology. Doors to the flats, at least Rs 5 crore each, can be opened with an iPhone swoosh. An eye scan allows you to enter the gym and the pool is heated with thermal radio waves. Theoretically, this building has all the facilities you would find in Dubai or Singapore.
In that same building, since it is next to a national park, a leopard entered the table tennis room and sat on top of the table, perhaps because he was a fan of the sport. Naturally, chaos ensued. The building management closed the door, left the hi-tech in a panic and printed on A4 paper (in Courier 12 font) 'Leopard in TT Room.' DO NOT enter” and rushed to call the police and animal control. Just then, a small conference organized by residents of elite finance companies, with many global investors participating via video conference, was going on in the rooftop clubhouse, entitled: “Is India a Global Superpower Yet?”#2 A few months ago, probably the most famous comedian in the world, Trevor Noah, went to Bangalore for a show. His team chose an excellent location in the form of a warehouse, common for comedy in the US, miles outside the city. The venue was so cool that the microphone didn't work. Noah canceled the show.
Indian social media went crazy saying that India is a third world country mired in infrastructural problems and unable to sort out basic logistics (traffic, parking, noise). Just as Noah's microphone echoed through the warehouse, creating an inaudible reverberation, Isro, who was not far from the warehouse, gently landed a small rover on the moon.
When foreign investors say, “India is impossible to define,” they mean that India is impossible to reconcile. What baffles people living in uniform societies is how we treat what they consider insane as normal. They cannot understand a country where a 1 crore BMW SUV sits quietly in traffic next to a two-wheeler with two people on the back without helmets, one holding a giant glass mirror and the other a goat. None of these modes of transport define the future of the Indian economy.
Indian Railways transports 24 million passengers a year, almost as many as the population of Australia. And sometimes a train leaves alone. Neither makes the country great or foolish. It makes it what it is.
