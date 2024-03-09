No. 13 Gymnastics hosts No. 11 Denver, New Hampshire, SEMO in home finals Quad Meet





MEET TEN:#13 Missouri vs. #11 Denver, New Hampshire and SEMO MeasureDetails Sunday, March 10, 1:00 PM Columbia, Mo. Hearnes Center Meet coverage SEC Network+ Introducing notes Missouri Social media X: @MizzouGym| Instagram: @MizzouGym COLUMBIA, Mo. No. No. 13 University of Missouri Gymnastics (8-5, 2-5 SEC) hosts the Mizzou Quad against No. 11 Denver (15-2, 4-2 Big 12), New Hampshire (16-10, 10-2 EAGL) and SEMO (7-11-1, 3-2 MIC) as the final home game of the 2024 season. The first touch from Hearnes Center is scheduled for 1:00 PM CT, and the action will be streamed on SEC Network+. As part of the Senior Night celebration, the Tigers will recognize this Kyra Brandt , Alonna Kratzer , Amaya Marshall , Kalise Newson , Hollyn Patrick , Sydney Schaffer , Sienna Schreiber And Mara Titarsolej as part of the 2024 senior class. FINAL TIMEOUT Last Sunday evening the No. 13 Tigers host the Battle Line Rivalry against No. 12 Arkansas, with a season-best score of 197.525 in a loss at Hearnes Center

The Tigers earned a share of all five event titles, with Sienna Schreiber first place on vault, beam and all-round, Hollyn Patrick tie for first place in bars, and Kennedy Griffin And Jocelyn Moore for the top spot on the floor.

first place on vault, beam and all-round, tie for first place in bars, and And for the top spot on the floor. Schreiber earned her first career perfect 10 on beam, the third perfect 10 in the event's program history. IN THE RANKINGS The Tigers remain consistent in thirteenth place for the third week in a row with a program record NQS of 197,275.

Missouri moved up to No. 10 on vault with an NQS 49.300.

The Tigers have moved up two places to number 12 in bars this week with an NQS of 49,350.

On beam, MU remained in the top 25 on beam, checking in at number 19 with an NQS 49.230.

After last weekend's performance, Missouri's Fab Floor climbed the rankings to No. 8 after defeating Arkansas in the floor with a total score of 49.600. The NQS floor is at 49,525. STELLAR WRITER Sunday night was a record-breaking outing for graduate students Sienna Schreiber who had the night of her life during her penultimate home game.

who had the night of her life during her penultimate home game. In a routine five years in the making, the Cumming, Georgia native earned her first career perfect 10 on beam, becoming the first Tiger to earn a perfect score on beam since Lauren Schwartzman in 2004.

As a result of her perfect 10 and a 9.925 on floor, which tied her career best, Schreiber compiled a career all-around score of 39.650. WE WANT SOME MOORE Junior Jocelyn Moore continued her record-breaking run on the floor this season, extending her streak of 9.9 seconds on the apparatus to 12 meets dating back to last season.

continued her record-breaking run on the floor this season, extending her streak of 9.9 seconds on the apparatus to 12 meets dating back to last season. Moore won the event title together with the freshmen last weekend Kennedy Griffin earn a 9.950.

earn a 9.950. The Hillsborough, New Jersey, native is one of two gymnasts in the SEC to earn a score of 9.9 or higher on every floor routine this season. STARS ON STARS Assistant coach Whitney Snowden has led the bars renaissance for the Tigers this season, continuing with another standout performance against Arkansas

has led the bars renaissance for the Tigers this season, continuing with another standout performance against Arkansas The bar crew achieved the second-best score in program history last weekend, with a total score of 49.450.

The front half of Missouri's lineup posted a trio of scores of 9.9 or higher to solidify the rotation.

Senior Kyra Brandt started the Tigers' hot run with a score of 9.900, tying her career-best score.

started the Tigers' hot run with a score of 9.900, tying her career-best score. Graduated student Hollyn Patrick tied for the event title and achieved a season-high score of 9.925.

tied for the event title and achieved a season-high score of 9.925. Senior Amaya Marshall matched her career-high by hitting a 9.900 for the second time this season.

matched her career-high by hitting a 9.900 for the second time this season. Sienna Schreiber And Jocelyn Moore rounded out the rotation with 9,850 and 9,875 respectively.

This is the third time this season that Missouri has scored 49.4 or higher. The two previous performances were good for a performance of 49,425 in Kentucky on February 9 and a program record of 49,500 at Mizzou to the Lou on February 16. THE FAB FLOOR STRIKES AGAIN As it has all season, Missouri's Fab Floor rotation put up an excellent score against Arkansas with a 49.600 in the final rotation.

A quartet of Tigers delivered 9.9 routines, as the Tigers recorded four or more 9.9s on floor for the fourth time this season.

The one-two punch of Sienna Schreiber And Alonna Kratzer each delivered routines that tied their career records at the top of the lineup with a 9.925 and 9.900, respectively.

And each delivered routines that tied their career records at the top of the lineup with a 9.925 and 9.900, respectively. Amari Celestine maintained her consistent streak of floor routines with a 9.875 in fourth place earlier Kennedy Griffin And Jocelyn Moore each delivered 9,950 performances to share the floor title.

maintained her consistent streak of floor routines with a 9.875 in fourth place earlier And each delivered 9,950 performances to share the floor title. The Tigers' streak of floor rotations over 49.3 was extended to 15 encounters, five more than the second-longest streak in the SEC (Arkansas at 10). INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS The Tigers have at least one gymnast in the top 25 in four events, including all-around.

Sienna Schreiber checks in as the highest-ranked Tiger at any event, ranks fourth in the nation on beam with an NQS of 9.950 and ranks 16th all-around with an NQS of 39.510.

checks in as the highest-ranked Tiger at any event, ranks fourth in the nation on beam with an NQS of 9.950 and ranks 16th all-around with an NQS of 39.510. Jocelyn Moore checks in at number 6 on the floor this week with an NQS of 9,950.

checks in at number 6 on the floor this week with an NQS of 9,950. On rods, Mara Titarsolej is at number 17 with an NQS of 9,915.

is at number 17 with an NQS of 9,915. Freshman Hannah Horton is currently ranked number 25 on vault with an NQS of 9.885. LAST TIME VS. DENVER The last time Missouri and Denver faced off was on Jan. 26, 2019, in a quad meet pitting the No. 15 Tigers and No. 7 Pioneers against No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 21 Arkansas.

Denver placed second in the quad with a team score of 196.350, while Mizzou finished third with a score of 196.200. LAST TIME VS. NEW HAMPSHIRE Missouri and New Hampshire last faced off on April 1, 2017 in the NCAA Gainesville Regional, hosted by Florida.

The six-team regional included No. 15 Mizzou, No. 3 Florida, No. 10 Georgia, UNH, Penn State and North Carolina.

The Tigers earned a 196.100 for a third-place finish, while UNH rounded out the six-team field with a 194.425. LAST TIME VS. SEMO The last time the Tiger played the Redhawks was this season on Jan. 6, 2024 at the Hearnes Center for the Mizzou Invitational.

The No. 12 Mizzou gymnastics team posted the program's best season-opener score, earning a 197.150 and finishing first in a field of four teams including the Redhawks, Lindenwood and Northern Illinois.

Junior Jocelyn Moore her career best matched on floor, earning a 9.975 to start the season and helping the floor team to a score of 49.450.

her career best matched on floor, earning a 9.975 to start the season and helping the floor team to a score of 49.450. The Tigers made the podium in every event, claiming the top three in all four rotations. For vault and parallel bars, Missouri claimed each of the top five entries. ALWAYS VS. OPPONENTS Denver has the edge over MU in the all-time series, 10-8.

The Tigers lead New Hampshire in the all-time series 15-5.

Missouri has a 36-8 lead over SEMO in the all-time series. FOLLOW THE TIGERS Visit MUTigers.com for the latest information on all things Mizzou Gymnastics. You can also find the Tigers on social media by liking us Facebook (Mizzou Gymnastics) and follow us X And Instagram (@MizzouGym).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mutigers.com/news/2024/3/9/no-13-gymnastics-hosts-no-11-denver-new-hampshire-semo-in-home-finale-quad-meet.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos