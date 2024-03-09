James Anderson continues to defy time and age on the cricket field





Here, the PA news agency looks at five other athletes from Britain whose longevity is unparalleled in their chosen profession. Sir Steve Redgrave rows Sir Steve Redgrave (Dominic Lipinski/PA) The only man in history to win gold in an endurance sport at five consecutive Olympic Games. Redgrave first stood on the podium at a Los Angeles Games in 1984 and reigned until Sydney 2000, four years after his memorable statement: Anyone who sees me in a boat has my permission to shoot me in 1996. Ryan Giggs Football The Welshman, the most decorated player in English football history with 34 trophies, has scored at least one goal in the top flight for 23 consecutive seasons. The ex-Manchester United winger has made more than 1,000 appearances for club and country. He signed his first contract as a 17-year-old in 1990 before retiring in 2014. Ronnie O'Sullivan snooker Ronnie OSullivan (Bradley Collyer/PA) Seven days before his 18th birthday, O'Sullivan defeated the great Stephen Hendry in the final of the 1993 British Championship. Although it took another eight years to win a first world title, the Chigwell potter has since gone on to win another six years won and most observers would argue that he is still the best player today. Sir AP McCoy Horse Racing The Northern Irishman was a record 20 consecutive champions in each year he was a professional, riding 4,358 winners. McCoy won almost every notable horse race in Britain and Ireland and capped his career with a long-awaited Grand National victory in 2010, retiring five years later. James Roby rugby league James Roby (Richard Sellers/PA) In an often unforgiving sport where injuries can quickly take their toll, the former St Helens captain broke the mold with a 20-season career to finish as the star fixture of the 495-game Super League summer season. Roby was a six-time Super League and two-time World Club Challenge winner.

